The 62-year-old man and 13-year-old girl who survived a fatal traffic accident in Townsend Wednesday night are expected to recover from their injuries, according to the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.

Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser said Friday he was told by people close to the family that the young girl who was flown to Billings Clinic for her injuries is expected to recover.

Rauser also said the man driving the other vehicle "had very minor injuries" and is expected to recover.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol accident report, Broadwater County dispatchers received a call about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday about a crash on Highway 287 and Trailhead View Drive near Townsend.

The man, driving a Nissan pickup truck, was southbound on Highway 287 when he collided with the two girls attempting to cross the highway at Trailhead View Drive in a Polaris side-by-side utility terrain vehicle.

The two girls were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, 12-year-old Karli Sandidge, died from her injuries, authorities said.

Rauser called the accident "heartbreaking."

"It rocks a small community when something like this happens," he said.

As part of his daily routine, Rouser said he checks in on the schools.

"I spent time there yesterday (Thursday)," he said. "The schools were great."

The girls attended Townsend Middle School and Principal Brad Racht said the local district brought in counselors and clergy from around the area for grieving students in addition to its existing support staff.

"It's tough right now," Racht said. "We have a lot of kids struggling."

He said the community has "helped a ton." Between his staff and neighboring districts volunteering to send professionals, he said the school will be able to provide the students ample care.

"We have a lot of support available for the kids," he said. "This is not something we're going to get over in a day or a weekend. This is going to be a long-term thing."

Being a small community, Rauser said students of all ages were affected by the death, not just those at Townsend Middle School.

The sheriff said he did some consoling of his own at Friday's scheduled Pee Wee football practice. Rauser, the coach, said practice was somber.

"The little bit she was here, she left a big impression on people," he said of Sandidge.

Rauser said he has seen an uptick in traffic accidents along that corridor "with the increase in traffic from Helena and Bozeman."

The several-mile stretch of highway is only two lanes with no passing lanes and numerous approaches.

"We've seen quite a few accidents out there," Rauser said.

Montana Highway Patrol's investigation into the accident continues.