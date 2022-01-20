Two new Holter shows feature works of two strong women: Carla Potter and Sara Joyce

Two intriguing women artists of the West took two very different paths to explore themselves and their art.

Their exhibits open Friday at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence.

This week, Your Time dives into the ceramic artwork of Carla Potter and her show, “Go Figure.”

On Feb. 3 Your Time will share the very fascinating world of the late artist Sara Joyce and her retrospective exhibit, “Am I Dreaming It Or Is It Dreaming Me?”

Both exhibits are on display now and into April in the Bair and Baucus galleries.

The opening reception for both is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Potter presents her artist talk 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Holter.

“They balance each other out in a really nice way,” said exhibition collections manager Ramsay Ballew.

“Every time I talk to Carla, I get to know another layer of her work.

“I think there is a really nice balance between humor and vulnerability.”

A native of Alaska, Potter is a longtime Helena resident and former long-term resident at the Archie Bray Foundation, who earned her Master’s of Fine Arts degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

When eyeing Potter’s figurine-scale vignettes, mischievous is one word that pops to mind.

These are figurines who are all having a rollicking good time.

And Helenans just might recognize some of them.

A few are quite famous, such as Michelangelo’s David, who’s hopped off his pedestal to hang out on a beach and play Spin the Bottle.

While he’s lost all his clothes, his surrounding friends are in various stages of undress.

Some of them are Potter’s artist friends she’s rendered in porcelain.

Among the group is Potter, who often depicts herself as a wide-eyed 12-year-old, wearing white cotton underpants and her First Communion veil – occasionally, her First Communion dress.

Potter states about her work, “Figurines of the 18th and 19th centuries depicted light-hearted genre scenes as well as historical subjects. My figures play on the viewer’s expectation of the medium by inserting complex and personal psychological content into the decorative realm of the figurine.”

Back in her studio, a figurine, “Sweet Ride,” depicts Potter’s friend, ceramic artist Chris Antemann, out for a spin on a miniature porcelain four-wheeler.

Antemann is known for her ornate and intricate porcelain works (and her four-wheeler).

In this vignette, she’s sporting a baseball cap and flowered shorts outfit with an exuberant flower bouquet on board.

In another scene, Potter depicts herself – once again in white panties and Communion veil – sitting on a couch with artists Beth Lo and Antemann, who are giggling and munching on takeout food.

The depiction of herself in First Holy Communion clothes and white panties refers to Potter’s Catholic upbringing, she says in her artist statement. It reflects on the idea that when a child reaches a certain age, they are considered to have the ability to understand concepts like sin. “This personal caricature represents this transition in my life and embraces the rebellion born from it.”

In another vignette, Potter’s wide-eyed Holy Communion figurine has once again donned a veil, which flows out behind her, and is wearing ballet attire (a nod to her many years as a dancer). She’s astride a smiling, galloping moose.

It’s Potter’s version of the famous Toulouse-Lautrec painting “The Circus Rider.”

She calls her figurines sketches or caricatures of artists – because of their intimate size and scale. And they are an opportunity for her to copy artwork she admires.

“It’s been really fun to write down what pops into my head,” she added. “There’s generally a narrative going on. These are characters with stories behind them.”

Potter talks about her feelings of envy when she sees another artist’s work and thinking, ”Oh, I wish I could make that.”

“Well, I can now,” she says with a laugh.

She likes to call her collection – “What Your Artwork is Doing When You’re Not Looking.”

If you go What: Two new Holter Museum of Art shows: Carla Potter: “Go Figure” and Sara Joyce: “Am I Dreaming It Or Is It Dreaming Me?” When: Opening reception for both exhibits: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 Where: Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence Contact: https://holtermuseum.org/ or 406-442-6400 Artist talks: Carla Potter: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22; Bill Caccia speaking on Sara Joyce’s work: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14

