Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Lewis & Clark Co. after 8-week lull

After about eight weeks with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis and Clark County, county health officials reported two new cases of the disease Thursday afternoon.

One is a 50-year-old man and the other is a 54-year-old man, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health. Officials suspect one of the men contracted the disease from someone in Idaho and the other contracted it from a resident of another Montana county, Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said.

"The team of public health nurses here at LCPH are currently conducting case investigation and contact tracing," the county health department said in an announcement on Facebook. "This process will give us the necessary information to quickly isolate and contain the disease."

Gov. Steve Bullock lifted the statewide stay-at-home order for individuals on April 26 and for many nonessential businesses on April 27.

Under a staggered reopening plan, bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos opened at reduced capacity on May 4. Gyms, theaters and museums were allowed to reopen at limited capacity May 15.