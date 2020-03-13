Two killed in crash east of Helena

2 killed in crash east of Helena

Two females died in a three-vehicle crash amid icy conditions on Highway 12 east of Helena Friday evening.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. about 15 miles east of Helena, near Jimmy Green Road.

The two females were traveling westbound in a Buick that slid into a pickup truck, Trooper Amanda Villa of the Montana Highway Patrol said. Another vehicle behind the Buick also struck the pickup truck.

The Buick is registered in Montana, but Villa did not have any additional information about the victims.

“Conditions are whiteout with extreme ice,” Villa said. “I would advise everybody to avoid travel if possible. We’re having a huge influx of crashes all around the state.”

