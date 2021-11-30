 Skip to main content
Two in-town fixed bus routes rolling again in Helena

Capital Transit

Capital Transit vehicles are pictured at the transit station. Low ridership, illnesses and driver shortages recently forced the closure of some routes.

 City of Helena

The city of Helena's Capital Transit has resumed its two in-town fixed bus routes, officials said.

The fixed routes were suspended since Nov. 8 due to a staffing shortage and resumed Monday.

The city's Paratransit service has remained available.

The East Valley/East Helena bus route will remain suspended until more staff are available. Capital Transit continues to be understaffed and services are subject to change.

The transportation system in operation since 1979 is ideally staffed with eight full-time drivers and four part-time drivers. On Nov. 1, city staff elected to indefinitely suspend its service to East Helena.

During July, August and September, rides on the East Valley route were just under 200 a month, officials said. 

The total number of rides per month during that same time on the service's red route, which runs from Target on North Montana Avenue to St. Peter's Health, and blue route, stretching from the Walmart on Prospect Avenue on the east side of town to the intersection of Waukesha Avenue and Glendale Street in the west, averaged 416, according to the city of Helena's department of transportation systems.

For updates on Capital Transit, visit www.ridethecapitalt.org/.
