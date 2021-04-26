Two Helena men killed in boating accident on Hauser Reservoir

Two Helena men were found dead Monday morning after a boating accident on Hauser Reservoir near Devil's Elbow.

According to Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert, the sheriff's office received a call about a welfare check on two overdue boaters just before midnight.

Deputies quickly found the boat and the deceased body of one of the men. The second man was found at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

The men have been identified as 42-year-old Michael Rice and 51-year-old Craig Nelson of Helena. Colbert said both families have been notified.

Colbert said an investigation is currently ongoing. The investigation will be carried out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Colbert said the sheriff's office will support FWP in any way it can.

Autopsy results for the two men are expected Tuesday.

