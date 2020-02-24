Two Helena fast food restaurants receive bomb threats

Two Helena fast food restaurants reopened late Sunday after two separate bomb threats were phoned in minutes apart, authorities said.

According to Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson, an unknown individual or individuals called the Wendy's, located at 1900 Prospect Ave., and Taco Bell, located at 2815 N. Montana Ave., and reported placing bombs inside the buildings at 4:44 p.m. and 4:47 p.m. Sunday.

Stinson said officials do not know if the same individual made both bomb threats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While neither threat turned out to be credible, Stinson said his officers will continue investigating.

The Wendy's employees searched the premises for suspicious objects and found nothing. A manager at the Taco Bell requested the police conduct a search. A K-9 unit was dispatched to that location, performed a sweep and found nothing.

Stinson said police might "slow down the investigation" and potentially bring in a bomb squad under certain circumstances, such as when a suspicious object is located or when police have additional credible information, but that was not the case Sunday.

Neither Wendy's nor Taco Bell representatives could be reached for comment in time for this story.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.