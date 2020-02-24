You are the owner of this article.
Two Helena fast food restaurants receive bomb threats
Two Helena fast food restaurants receive bomb threats

Two Helena fast food restaurants reopened late Sunday after two separate bomb threats were phoned in minutes apart, authorities said. 

According to Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson, an unknown individual or individuals called the Wendy's, located at 1900 Prospect Ave., and Taco Bell, located at 2815 N. Montana Ave., and reported placing bombs inside the buildings at 4:44 p.m. and 4:47 p.m. Sunday.

Stinson said officials do not know if the same individual made both bomb threats.

While neither threat turned out to be credible, Stinson said his officers will continue investigating. 

The Wendy's employees searched the premises for suspicious objects and found nothing. A manager at the Taco Bell requested the police conduct a search. A K-9 unit was dispatched to that location, performed a sweep and found nothing.

Stinson said police might "slow down the investigation" and potentially bring in a bomb squad under certain circumstances, such as when a suspicious object is located or when police have additional credible information, but that was not the case Sunday. 

Neither Wendy's nor Taco Bell representatives could be reached for comment in time for this story. 

