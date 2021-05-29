Two Helena-area sites nominated for historic designation

"By 1956, the ranch headquarters was fully established; barns, ditches, garages, sheds, and corrals that are still standing were in place," historian Paul Putz wrote in the nomination form. "The overall high level of historical integrity remains a prime element of the significance of the McMaster Ranch."

The ranch has remained in the McMaster family since its inception. Their 160 acres were on the road between Helena and Bozeman, but also at the west side of the ferry route across the Missouri River between what was then Diamond City in the Big Belt Mountains and the west side of the river.

Between 1893 and 1900, the McMasters built or directed the construction of a log house, a blacksmith shop, a log bunkhouse, a stone cooler and at least one log barn for the ranch. Fencing went in, and fields were groomed. Patriarch William McMaster died in 1902, but his children, Lizzie and James, along with his wife, Ethel, expanded the ranch by 1,500-plus acres.

Lizzie McMaster had planted an apple orchard on the grounds by the 1920s that remains today.

James McMaster's daughter Dolly McMaster still lives on the ranch. She created a conservation easement, then transferred ownership to the Bureau of Land Management in 2005, with the hope of maintaining the ranch headquarters and lands into the future.

