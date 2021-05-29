Two Helena-area sites nominated for historic designation

Two Helena-area properties have been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
Nominations for the McMaster Ranch, a 160-acre ranch built in 1893 that sits at the south end of the Spokane Bench between Helena and Winston, and Shaw's Best Factory, a two-story building made of stone that manufactured baking powder and pancake flour, are headed to the desk of the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C.
The Keeper has 30 days after receipt to review the nominations.
"We're thrilled with the caliber of these nominations," National Register Coordinator for the Montana State Historic Preservation Office John Boughton said in a press release. "Each nomination represents an unusual addition that protects our historic properties."
A third property, a community mausoleum built in Billings in 1922 and known as the Mountview Mausoleum, has also been nominated for historic designation by the state office.
According to the press release, the McMaster Ranch nomination is based on the property's "historic buildings and structures at the ranch headquarters; the irrigation system that made the ranch operable; transportation elements influencing the property’s history; and lands acquired using several Homestead Act permutations, which is a major attribute of its historic development."
"By 1956, the ranch headquarters was fully established; barns, ditches, garages, sheds, and corrals that are still standing were in place," historian Paul Putz wrote in the nomination form. "The overall high level of historical integrity remains a prime element of the significance of the McMaster Ranch."
The ranch has remained in the McMaster family since its inception. Their 160 acres were on the road between Helena and Bozeman, but also at the west side of the ferry route across the Missouri River between what was then Diamond City in the Big Belt Mountains and the west side of the river.
Between 1893 and 1900, the McMasters built or directed the construction of a log house, a blacksmith shop, a log bunkhouse, a stone cooler and at least one log barn for the ranch. Fencing went in, and fields were groomed. Patriarch William McMaster died in 1902, but his children, Lizzie and James, along with his wife, Ethel, expanded the ranch by 1,500-plus acres.
Lizzie McMaster had planted an apple orchard on the grounds by the 1920s that remains today.
James McMaster's daughter Dolly McMaster still lives on the ranch. She created a conservation easement, then transferred ownership to the Bureau of Land Management in 2005, with the hope of maintaining the ranch headquarters and lands into the future.
"Dolly retains a life estate, and she continues to live on her beloved ranch," the press release states.
Shaw's Best Factory in Helena was designed by Carl Neuhausen and Frank Williams as a carriage house and animal shelter. The two-story American Foursquare building behind the George Washington Shaw family residence near the corner of Monroe and Harrison was originally built to accommodate Shaw's horse team, a carriage, a hired hand and feed storage.
In 1893, Shaw converted the two-story carriage house to a home industry, manufacturing baking powder and pancake flour sold across the state and beyond.
"Despite the change in use, the building is in excellent condition and retains its 1890s footprint and 1893 appearance," Putz wrote in the nominating form. "Almost all the manufacturing equipment remains intact on the interior."
The factory closed in 1918.
Lewis and Clark County Historic Preservation Officer and Chairwoman of the county's Heritage Tourism Council Pam Attardo said in an interview the nominations are a boon for local preservation efforts and the economy.
By adding to the community's portfolio of historic sites, Attardo said the community is telling a better story of itself to visitors.
"It brings it into a larger perspective for people the impact these places had," she said. "Not only are these people coming here to look at our city, they are also contributing to the economy in many ways."
A 2020 report on the economic contribution of nonresident travel within Montana conducted by the University of Montana's Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research concluded that visitors to Lewis and Clark County spent nearly $140 million in 2019 alone.
The county ranks seventh in travel spending in the state. Gallatin and Flathead counties top the list with almost $949 million and $614 million, respectively, in 2019 traveler spending.
Nominations to the National Register of Historic Places are typically approved once they reach the national level, and Attardo anticipates Helena's will be no different.