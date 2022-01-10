Two Helena-area public safety officials honored for excellence

Helena firefighter Dillon DeLaHunt and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Clint Pullman are nearly a generation apart, one just hitting his stride in a career in public safety, the other nearing the end -- but both represent the area's finest.

DeLaHunt and Pullman were named the Helena Exchange Club's Firefighter and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2021, respectively, an honor they both said reaffirms lifelong dreams.

"I wanted to be on highway patrol since I was a little boy," Pullman said as a preface to a discussion about the beginning of his 24-year career in law enforcement, which began with the Montana Highway Patrol.

Sometimes in one's life, time and place align, and as an ambitious Montana State University graduate with a degree in criminal justice, Pullman said his shot at MHP was just what he needed.

"I was the youngest state trooper at a good agency," he said. "Timing in life is everything. I was really lucky that time."

He credited the leadership at MHP in the late '90s with putting him on a path toward success.

For DeLaHunt, a life in firefighting was almost preordained.

His grandfather, Rich Meyering, was a fireman with the Tri-Lakes department, then known as Lakeside.

DeLaHunt's father, Kasey DeLaHunt, still fights fires with HFD, though at a different station.

"Growing up, I always said I wasn't going to do firefighting because that's what my dad did," DeLaHunt said.

But after witnessing a bad accident during a trip to the grocery store, DeLaHunt volunteered with a fire department in Butte.

"I quickly realized why my Papa and Dad liked it so much," he said.

DeLaHunt has been fighting fires with the HFD for six years and the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for nearly a decade.

While there are certainly days during which DeLaHunt's service can feel like just another job, he said his comrades motivate him to perform his best anytime he dons the uniform.

"Honestly, it's a great group of guys that I work with," he said. "It truly makes coming to work fun and easy when you're working with guys of such high caliber."

Pullman has been with the LCSO for about 17 years. He too said it's his coworkers who have kept him at the agency for so long.

"They're really the reason I'm still here," he said. "It's a hard thing to give up when you have such a great team and leadership."

Pullman said every agency goes through its cycles, and that LCSO is currently in the midst of a positive turn.

"I believe we're at the pinnacle of our success as an agency and it's good to be a part of that," he said, crediting Sheriff Leo Dutton for implementing a workplace culture second to none that benefits not only his deputies but the community as a whole.

"There are so many people here who work hard," he said. "It's because of their efforts. They make my job look easy."

Such careers are taxing and it takes extra effort to maintain a separation between life and a career in public safety.

Pullman said his wife has been the glue that keeps their family together.

"The key is having a spouse who understands the difficulty of the work," he said, referring to the mother of his two children whom he married while still attending the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. "She is supportive of the work."

DeLaHunt and his wife, also a member of Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire and an emergency room nurse, welcomed their first child, a son named Bridger, into the world just three months ago Tuesday.

"It completely changes your life for the better," he said.

Both parents understand keenly the sacrifice the work requires, and DeLaHunt said he would understand if his son decides on a different path.

"I hope he does whatever he wants to do, but I certainly wouldn't be disappointed if he decided to be a firefighter," DeLaHunt said.

Both DeLaHunt and Pullman called their Exchange Club awards an honor.

"I was very happy and honored to get it," DeLaHunt said. "It's very nice to be recognized."

As part of the award, the Helena Exchange Club donates $500 to the recipient's agency and $500 to the charity of their choosing. DeLaHunt chose the local 4-H chapter.

Pullman was nominated for the award by Dutton and Undersheriff Brent Colbert.

"I'm happy to know the bosses still think I'm contributing at a high level," he said.

Pullman chose to donate the $500 to the local Heroes and Helpers program that delivers economically disadvantaged children and their families a special holiday season.

