Two Helena-area officers honored for work with domestic violence victims

"Thank you to The Friendship Center for helping us through that process (of assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence) and giving us resources in the community we can point people to," Becker said. "Every time I point to there, I know they're going to be taken care of, so I appreciate that."

Kultgen also thanked those in attendance for the honor, but said there is a greater importance to such events.

"Domestic violence is a serious social issue, one that is extremely dangerous and effects many victims and their families," Kultgen said. "For those who may be afraid to speak out, please know we are here for you, here to protect you, here to defend you and here to utilize our resources to get you through this terrible time."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins also expressed his gratitude for the officers and local law enforcement agencies.

"The city appreciates what you've done," Collins said. "In times like these when people are looking down on you, Helena can say, 'We're not that way.' Helena can say, 'We're doing it the right way.'"

Stephanie Kote, a senior advisor to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, was also on hand for the ceremony.