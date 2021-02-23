Two Helena-area officers honored for work with domestic violence victims

Two local law enforcement officers were recognized Tuesday by Helena's Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Working Group for their service to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Lewis and Clark County.
The Friendship Center Executive Director Jenny Eck named Helena Police Officer Dakota Becker and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Kultgen as the working group's Officers of the Year.
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen commended both men for their commitment to treating all victims with "empathy and concern," and heaped praise on his boy in blue.
"(Becker) has developed into an outstanding officer in the four years he's been here," Hagen said. "You emulate exactly what we want from our officers."
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Kultgen's work and the community's recognition of his work "makes a statement about what our community is about."
"You have represented us well," he said to Kultgen. "You've represented our core values, our mission statement and our vision statement."
Hagen said situations involving domestic or sexual violence are some of the most intense and stressful his officers face. He applauded Becker and the rest of HPD's officers for their ability to defuse such situations and provide a sense of security to the victims.
He said that compassionate approach to such calls results in more victims speaking up for themselves.
"In Lewis and Clark County and the City of Helena, we have a very high rate of sexual assault being reported as compared to the rest of the state," Hagen said. "I believe that victims are more comfortable talking to us, and if you're more comfortable with your police department and your sheriff's office, you're more likely to report crimes."
According to Montana Incident-Based Reporting System data for 2018, the most recent year available, HPD saw 132 sex offenses reported that year.
In 2019 and 2020, more than 1,200 individuals utilized The Friendship Center, which claims to be the only organization in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and stalking through safe shelter, crisis response and advocacy.
"I don't think we have any more of a problem than anyone else," Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said during the ceremony, agreeing with Hagen that local law enforcement's compassion for victims of domestic violence and sex crimes has provided more opportunities for those victims to report crimes.
Becker thanked the working group and The Friendship Center for the award and the work they do in the community.
"Thank you to The Friendship Center for helping us through that process (of assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence) and giving us resources in the community we can point people to," Becker said. "Every time I point to there, I know they're going to be taken care of, so I appreciate that."
Kultgen also thanked those in attendance for the honor, but said there is a greater importance to such events.
"Domestic violence is a serious social issue, one that is extremely dangerous and effects many victims and their families," Kultgen said. "For those who may be afraid to speak out, please know we are here for you, here to protect you, here to defend you and here to utilize our resources to get you through this terrible time."
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins also expressed his gratitude for the officers and local law enforcement agencies.
"The city appreciates what you've done," Collins said. "In times like these when people are looking down on you, Helena can say, 'We're not that way.' Helena can say, 'We're doing it the right way.'"
Stephanie Kote, a senior advisor to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, was also on hand for the ceremony.
"It's so important to acknowledge the work of exceptional officers who consistently go above and beyond to increase victim safety and offender accountability in very difficult situations," Kote said during the ceremony. "The community can be proud that we have professional and compassionate officers like the two we honor today."