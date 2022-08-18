Two dark comedies that hope we’ll be amused by the violence

Bullet Train

Vengeance

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: C+ for both

I’ve never been comfortable with dark comedies that dilute violence with laughter.

I tend to agree with Diana Taylor of NYU who observed that “nothing seems more impossible than smiling about violence.”

But, on occasion, the satire hits home as in “Dr. Strangelove” or “Life of Brian.” The latter ends at the crucifixion with Jesus leading the ironic chorus of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

In rare cases, a great film can emerge from mixing laughter and pathos, as with “Life is Beautiful.” That touching story focused on a father keeping his son smiling in a concentration camp.

Only great artists can tiptoe across this tightrope of blood and banter while keeping their balance.

The list of dark comedies that are neither insightful nor funny is long.

Cases in Point: “Bullet Point” and “Vengeance,” two hybrid misfires, both playing in Helena.

In “Bullet Train” we watch Brad Pitt joke his way through a battle of assassins on a Tokyo train. Pitt’s performance exudes arrogance, like he thinks he’s funny and expects us to laugh. He’s sleep-chuckling through a big payday - $20 million for each film, by one estimate.

The story centers on a suitcase with $10 million inside, with numerous bad guys in pursuit.

Only one performance was compelling.

Joey King plays a mercenary who poses as a naïve schoolgirl while carrying out her deadly mission. King overshadows her higher paid co-stars – Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. King’s high-energy satirical performance should lead to major new roles.

Marketed as an “action comedy” “Bullet Train” is derailed by cliches and pointless banter. Each scene seems self-contained. The script doesn’t have a sustaining purpose. Even the bag of money, our manufactured McGuffin, gets blown up.

“Vengeance” is an even more baffling example of a dark comedy. BJ Novak, a writer and actor on the sitcom, “The Office,” stars and directs.

Novak plays Ben, a New York journalist who heads for Abilene, Texas, to attend the funeral of a one-night-stand. He can’t even remember her, but a Texas friend convinces him to pay his respects.

When Ben sets foot on Texas soil, we start checking off stereotypes – redneck beer drinkers, pick up drivers, oil rig workers…on and on. Ben tries to be respectful, but his white collar East Coast sneers are detectable.

One cowboy calls his bluff, accusing him of being condescending and judgmental.

That confrontation shifts the tone from satirical to ominous. Whispers that the girl was murdered wipes the smirks off Ben’s face. When Ben’s car explodes, we stop laughing.

All of this leads to a wildly improbable “say-what?” ending. See it for yourself and shake your head.

“Vengeance” is a misdirection movie that markets Novak to us for comedy, then shifts him to drama and buries the laughter.

Both “Bullet” and “Vengeance” are odd cinematic cocktails that unconvincingly blend laughter with slaughter.