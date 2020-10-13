Two career law enforcement agents vie for second Justice of the Peace seat

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners voted to establish a second justice of the peace judgeship back in November 2018, and county voters are in the process of picking who will fill the new seat.
Candidates Mark Piskolich and David Rau both bring decades of law enforcement experience. Piskolich served as a probation officer for 26 years at the state level and with Lewis and Clark County. Rau has worked in law enforcement in various capacities since 1985, most recently as administrator and captain of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and a program manager and training specialist at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.
Both candidates said in separate phone interviews Monday that the job would entail some orientation to begin with, helping current Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley dig out of an administrative work hole and learning the lay of the land.
"There are some things I'd like to explore," Piskolich said.
He said a greater utilization of pretrial services is one of the first initiatives he would like to implement.
Lewis and Clark County is one of five in Montana tapped to pilot a pretrial services program created by the passage of Montana Senate Bill 59 during the 65th legislative session. The program provides recommendations to the court about who can and cannot be released on their own recognizance, helping to alleviate overcrowding in the jail. It also directs individuals to community services such as substance abuse treatment and mental health care providers.
"The long-term goal is to get the person back to being a safe, productive member of their community," Piskolich said. "If we can get those resources rolling earlier, there's a greater benefit."
Rau said he feels it's necessary to approach the position with an open mind.
Support Local Journalism
"I can't be too big of a ball of fire as far as wanting to change things," Rau said, acknowledging that while the elected position is autonomous, he would be shoehorning himself alongside Swingley's existing operation. "I'll keep an open mind going into it. Then I can begin assisting with changes I'd like to see."
He said working to alleviate overcrowding at the county jail will be a main priority if elected, and part of that includes reducing the amount of time inmates must wait for a spot within a particular service such as a substance abuse program to open up.
Both candidates agreed that treating those who appear before them with respect is integral to the job.
"I care about people; that's the main thing," Rau said. "People can have a bad day, anybody can. I'll look at it like that as a judge too. There needs to be order, but there should also be some mutual respect."
Piskolich echoed Rau's sentiments.
"Most people you deal with crossed a line somewhere, but they're ultimately, for the most part, good people who need help finding their way back," Piskolich said.
Piskolich said that while he and his opponent bring similar experience within law enforcement to the table, his background as an officer of the court is "more tailored to this particular role."
Rau said he plans to lean heavily on not only his experience running the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center from 2003 to 2008 should he be elected to the position.
"Being in a supervisory role within the sheriff's office, I learned to listen," he said. "And I know the importance of treating people fairly."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.