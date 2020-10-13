Two career law enforcement agents vie for second Justice of the Peace seat

"The long-term goal is to get the person back to being a safe, productive member of their community," Piskolich said. "If we can get those resources rolling earlier, there's a greater benefit."

Rau said he feels it's necessary to approach the position with an open mind.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I can't be too big of a ball of fire as far as wanting to change things," Rau said, acknowledging that while the elected position is autonomous, he would be shoehorning himself alongside Swingley's existing operation. "I'll keep an open mind going into it. Then I can begin assisting with changes I'd like to see."

He said working to alleviate overcrowding at the county jail will be a main priority if elected, and part of that includes reducing the amount of time inmates must wait for a spot within a particular service such as a substance abuse program to open up.

Both candidates agreed that treating those who appear before them with respect is integral to the job.

"I care about people; that's the main thing," Rau said. "People can have a bad day, anybody can. I'll look at it like that as a judge too. There needs to be order, but there should also be some mutual respect."

Piskolich echoed Rau's sentiments.