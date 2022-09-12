Two bears removed from Helena so far this month

Officials have immobilized and removed two bears from Helena city limits so far this month, including a young black bear that was found in the downtown area Sunday.

Game Warden Sgt. Justin Hawkaluk of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the bear removed Sunday was a 2- to 3-year-old female that weighed about 130 to 150 pounds.

Hawkaluk said the bear cozied up in a narrow passage between a fence and a home near the intersection of Raleigh Street and Sixth Avenue midday.

"It must have been comfortable there," he said. "It didn't seem at all concerned by our presence."

Hawkaluk said he and another game warden were outside of town when they heard the radio traffic about a bear in the city.

He said they were able to immobilize the bear with a dart gun within about five minutes. He said they were aided by a Helena Police Department animal control officer and two patrol officers who initially responded.

The bear was relocated to the Granite Butte area.

"We have had very good success with bears being relocated to that area," Hawkaluk said.

He said with the warm weather drying out the high country, bears more frequently venture into urban settings in search of food.

"We see it every year," he said.

An older, more than 200-pound male bear was immobilized and removed from an area near the Montana Department of Transportation building on Prospect Avenue Sept. 4.

FWP was also called out to a South Hills neighborhood Monday morning for a report of bear cub in the area.

"We've gotten lots of calls this year," Hawkaluk said.

More rural communities in the area such as Clancy and Birdseye Road have seen the most bear activity, he said, adding that the animals are attracted by food sources such as grills and bird feeders.

"Secure those attractants," he said. "If the bear is no longer getting that food reward, it will move on."

He encouraged people to familiarize themselves with how to use bear spray and to keep it nearby.

"It's not just for camping or hiking," he said.