Twelve little girls, in two straight lines

Madeline (1998)
(PG)
Grade: A-
November was adoption awareness month. I hardly need a reminder because last Thursday my daughter, Kat, brought me Thanksgiving dinner – including homemade whole berry cranberry sauce.
I love recalling the story of how Sue and I became parents.
In early 1986 Sue and I applied to adopt a baby girl from India. On our anniversary, Dec. 28, we spent the evening at Whidbey Inn, north of Seattle. Standing on the dock, Sue said, “You know our daughter could be born today.” My response was a bit too logical: “Yes, she could be born any day, I suppose.” Sue smiled, “you never know,” and kept dreaming.
One month later the letter arrived. “A baby girl is available for you. She was born Dec. 28, 1986. Let us know if you will accept her.” Born on our anniversary? Yes! Of course! Yes!
Kat arrived on June 2, via the Thai Stork, at SeaTac airport. Sue was in tears as the 6-month-old baby girl was placed in her arms at the international gate. I was in disbelief that an airport could be a maternity ward. But when Sue handed her to me, my daughter curled up in my arms and fell peacefully sleep. I cried and became a father.
Kat has two birthdays. Dec. 28 and June 2, Airplane Day. In grade school, Kat would dress up in her Sari and take Indian treats to her classmates. Years later, in high school, her Smith School classmates would come to her on June 2 teasing her for more treats.
“Your mother made a loving plan for you,” we always said. “And we waited for you.”
Kat’s birth mom walked to a nearby medical clinic, near India’s Bangladesh border, and gave birth, telling the doctor to find the baby a good home. His nurse carried her to the Foundling Home in Calcutta. From there, to us.
Such a gift – then, now, forever.
I puzzled over what film to recommend doing my part to raise awareness of the miracle of adoption.
I chose “Madeline” for many reasons, even though it’s not a typical adoption story.
If you know the books, you know the rhyme: “In an old house in Paris that was covered in vines, lived twelve little girls in two straight lines ...the smallest one was Madeline.”
Madeline, who loves straw hats with satin ribbons, is a French orphan who was placed in the care of a boarding home in Paris. There, a most unlikely mom appeared: Miss Clara Clavel, who was a nurse in Ludwig Bemelmans’ 1939 book, but is often presented as a nun in adaptations.
In this 1998 film, Miss Clavel wears a habit, so I accept her as a loving nun.
Sister Clara is played by nun other than Frances McDormand, an adopted daughter with an adopted son.
McDormand was born in Chicago and adopted at 18 months old by two loving parents. Her dad was a pastor. Her parents formed a family of foster and adopted children.
Knowing the beauty of adoption first hand, McDormand and her partner Joel Coen adopted 6-month old Pedro from Paraguay.
“The reason I was born was to bring Joel and Pedro together,” McDormand once said.
Thus, “Madeline” is a tale of an orphan, “adopted” by a nun starring an actress who was herself adopted, and who later adopted a boy.
The film tells a sweet and compelling story of independent Madeline, a short indomitable redhead who forges a fulfilling life.
The script suffers through a silly subplot about a kidnapping, and a melodramatic tale involving a threat to sell the school.
But at the heart is the story of small girl who has a hole in her heart from losing her parents.
Highlights include a scene where Madeline plans to run away to the circus.
“I don’t have a family. They’re gone. They’re in heaven,” cries Madeline. “I don't have a home.”
“Madeline, you will always have a home. There’s no place I’d rather be than with you,” says Miss Clavel. “You have to have faith.”
At night, Miss Clavel – Sister Clara to me – prays for all the girls, “and especially for Madeline.”
Those prayers are answered, and Madeline finds an unlikely nun mum.
That’s my poetic reading of a script, admittedly slightly outside the margins.
I was touched by the story of little Madeline finding love, and Sister Clara finding a child to care for.
We are sent home with the raspy voice of Louis Armstrong singing about “trees of green, red roses too, I see them bloom, for me and you.”
Yes, Louis, it’s a wonderful world.
Thank you, Kat.
