Kat has two birthdays. Dec. 28 and June 2, Airplane Day. In grade school, Kat would dress up in her Sari and take Indian treats to her classmates. Years later, in high school, her Smith School classmates would come to her on June 2 teasing her for more treats.

“Your mother made a loving plan for you,” we always said. “And we waited for you.”

Kat’s birth mom walked to a nearby medical clinic, near India’s Bangladesh border, and gave birth, telling the doctor to find the baby a good home. His nurse carried her to the Foundling Home in Calcutta. From there, to us.

Such a gift – then, now, forever.

I puzzled over what film to recommend doing my part to raise awareness of the miracle of adoption.

I chose “Madeline” for many reasons, even though it’s not a typical adoption story.

If you know the books, you know the rhyme: “In an old house in Paris that was covered in vines, lived twelve little girls in two straight lines ...the smallest one was Madeline.”