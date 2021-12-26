Tutu visited Helena in 1990 to participate in singing group's fundraiser

Bishop Desmond M. Tutu of South Africa, who died Sunday at age 90, came to Helena in late 1990 at the invitation of a Montana political satire singing group in an effort to raise money to help educate Native American and South African children in concerts that nearly 4,000 people attended.

In 1987, members of the Montana Logging and Ballet Company, a quartet whose parodies had social and political messages, performed an anti-apartheid song, “Take the Barriers Down,” that Tutu heard during a United Methodist Global Gathering in Kentucky.

Tutu, according to The New York Times, wrote notes for the album in which the song was featured. ”Four white men from Montana cannot sound like South Africans,” he said. “But they can sing about the justice that is God's intention for us all."

The group consisted of Steve Garnaas-Holmes, who wrote “Take the Barriers Down,” his younger brother Tim Holmes, Rusty Harper and Bob FitzGerald. They were together 38 years and performed their last public show at the Babcock Theater in Billings in 2012. Their last concert was a fundraiser for Rocky Mountain College, The Billings Gazette reported. It is where the four had met in the 1970s.

Tutu, who was awarded the peace prize in 1984, for his work to end apartheid, spent 47 hours flying from Cape Town, South Africa to the Treasure State for the Dec. 8, 1990, event

According to The New York Times, a reporter asked him, of all places, why he came to Helena.

"Of all places," Tutu responded, "it is the one with the Montana Logging and Ballet Company."

Montana Logging and Ballet reportedly raised $1 million in donations and scholarships during his visit to help educate American Indians and South Africans, Tim Holmes said.

Concert tickets were $50. There was a $500-a-plate luncheon at the Montana Club. For an extra $20, people could attend a reception, where they got a chance to meet Tutu, The New York Times reported.

FitzGerald on Sunday called meeting and knowing Tutu the highlight of his singing career.

“He was relentlessly joyful, able to find that nugget of joy and nurturing in everyone,” he said in a telephone interview. “He had an uncanny ability to find the best in everybody and anybody and did it without fail.”

“He was just all in all a good person,” FitzGerald said.

Tim Holmes said he had created a sculpture that he was to give to Tutu in Kentucky, and the Montana Logging and Ballet Co. was asked to perform as well. It was the beginning of a decades-long friendship with the bishop.

"Gosh, what a monumental figure," Tim Holmes said Sunday. "I feel so fortunate to be associated with him for more than 30 years."

Holmes said Tutu has three of his sculptures.

FitzGerald said it was during a concert in Washington, D.C., that they invited Tutu to come to Montana and “boom, he accepted it.”

He said two concerts were held at the Helena Civic Center. He said several state lawmakers were in the audience. Montana was one of three states at the time that did not recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. FitzGerald said Tutu spoke of MLK in such a joyful, enthusiastic way. That recognition of MLK Day came during the next legislative session.

Homes said problems with apartheid had escalated when Tutu was in Montana and he was asked how he could be so cheerful.

"He said, 'I am not in charge. We are called to be faithful and not successful,'" Holmes recalled. "He was always full of humor and graciousness."

Tutu, who had also preached at services at St. Paul's Methodist and St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral during his visit, enjoyed interacting with the public and welcomed children who would run up to him at airports and other public places, FitzGerald and Holmes said.

“He included everybody,” FitzGerald said. “He was at ease with kings and queens, but much more at ease with the bellboy, the maintenance worker, the janitor and waitress.”

Holmes said he remembered Tutu leaving the airport and seeing some workers 200 yards away who were looking at him. He ambled over to say goodbye.

"He found everyone to be equally important," Holmes recalled. "When kings and queens were to be greeted, he greeted the powerless people first."

FitzGerald said he was extremely saddened to learn of Tutu’s passing.

“We knew this day was coming; you just didn’t want it come,” he said.

“He was nothing but good.”

You can read more about Tutu at the Montana Logging and Ballet Co. Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MLandBC/.

