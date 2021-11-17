 Skip to main content
Turkey Challenge aims to feed 2,500 Helena-area families

Feature Photo: Food share Turkey Challenge

Helena Food Share volunteers Donavan Haddix, left, and Bob Levitan load turkeys into a truck outside the Lewis and Clark Library as part of the 2017 Turkey Challenge food drive. 

 Thom Bridge,

Helena Food Share's annual Turkey Challenge food drive has gone virtual again this year. 

The local food bank is asking for monetary donations to purchase 2,500 holiday meals for families in need. 

Each meal costs $25, and donations can be made online at https://helenafoodshare.org/turkey-challenge/ through Friday. Cochrane Insurance will match up to $10,000 donated Friday. 

Thanksgiving meals will be distributed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Christmas meals will be delivered on Dec. 20. Visit https://helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share/ to sign up for a meal delivery. 

