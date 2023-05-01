Tuesday is the last day to get your ballot in for school board levies in Helena Public Schools and East Helena Public Schools.

There are extended hours Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is available at the corner of Lawrence Street and North Park Avenue. The deadline to mail in a ballot has passed and if mailed in now, they will not get there on time.

Helena Public Schools has three levies on the ballot. The Building Reserve Levies for the high school and elementary districts are not new and come up for renewal about every 10 years with the last one passing in 2013. The total for these two levies is $4.5 million.

The district also has a levy on the ballot for the Elementary General Fund for $356,000; the district’s combined debt of the high school and elementary general funds is around $6 million currently, and they’re aiming to close the gap in the next two years.

For East Helena Public Schools, there’s a $334,000 levy on the ballot to help the district bridge a potential coming shortfall.

Both districts canceled their school board elections after receiving the same amount of candidates as seats open -- three in each district.

For more information, call the elections office at 406-447-8339 or email them at lccountymt.gov.