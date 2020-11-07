Trump supporters protest in Helena after Biden declared winner

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, a crowd of roughly 150 demonstrators took to the Montana Capitol in Helena on Saturday to protest the vote count and voice support for President Donald Trump.

“We have to stand for Trump and just keep pushing and pushing and pushing until we are heard,” Elias Waldner of Helena shouted while standing on the base of the Thomas Francis Meagher statue outside the Capitol building.

As the protesters chanted slogans such as “four more years” and “hold the line,” some held signs that read “Justice,” “Honest Elections” and “Stop the Steal.” The Associated Press reported that Facebook recently banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” after some members called for violence and claimed without evidence that Democrats are stealing the election from Republicans.

One of the demonstrators at the Helena rally said he would remain peaceful unless anyone tried to take away his rights or burn the flag, and many repeated the claim that the election is being stolen from Trump.

Waldner accused Facebook, Instagram and other media of trying to silence Republican views and encouraged those at the rally to speak up in favor of conservative causes.