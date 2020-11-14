Trump supporters gather in Helena for Million MAGA March

About 75 supporters of President Donald Trump took to the Montana Capitol grounds Saturday afternoon to oppose the 2020 presidential election results in conjunction with the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of the local iteration of the so-called "Stop the Steal" campaign, Helena residents Jake Cocoran and Kate Cocoran, said they used Facebook to plan the demonstration, which stuck to the southeast corner of the intersection of Montana and Sixth avenues. The Associated Press reported that Facebook recently banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” after some members called for violence and falsely claimed that Democrats are stealing the election from Republicans.

"We ask that people do their own research, instead of listening to everything the media tells them," Jake Cocoran said.

Despite the AP's more than 170-year history of calling presidential elections, Jake Cocoran insisted the AP and other media outlets in America are the ones spreading misinformation.

"Nothing's been confirmed yet," Jake Cocoran said about the election results.

