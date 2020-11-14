Trump supporters gather in Helena for Million MAGA March

About 75 supporters of President Donald Trump took to the Montana Capitol grounds Saturday afternoon to oppose the 2020 presidential election results in conjunction with the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C.
Organizers of the local iteration of the so-called "Stop the Steal" campaign, Helena residents Jake Cocoran and Kate Cocoran, said they used Facebook to plan the demonstration, which stuck to the southeast corner of the intersection of Montana and Sixth avenues. The Associated Press reported that Facebook recently banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” after some members called for violence and falsely claimed that Democrats are stealing the election from Republicans.
"We ask that people do their own research, instead of listening to everything the media tells them," Jake Cocoran said.
Despite the AP's more than 170-year history of calling presidential elections, Jake Cocoran insisted the AP and other media outlets in America are the ones spreading misinformation.
"Nothing's been confirmed yet," Jake Cocoran said about the election results.
Support Local Journalism
Attorneys for Trump's campaign have been challenging former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential election victory in courtrooms across the country, and nine of the cases were denied or dropped on Friday alone.
The Cocorans parroted debunked claims of fraudulent ballots being accepted in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, falsely claiming more votes were cast in the latter than registered voters.
The AP reported that "a broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups — 'the most secure in American history,' they said, repudiating Trump’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest."
Kate Cocoran insisted the media's coverage has "all been a fake."
When asked why even Fox News, Trump's typically loyal mouthpiece, also named Biden as the president elect, she said "they're being led by people to say things not in favor of Trump."
The Helena rally was one of hundreds that took place across the country Saturday, including one in Washington D.C. where Trump himself graced supporters with a drive-by appearance.
"We're not out here being sore losers," Jake Cocoran said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.