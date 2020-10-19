Trump signs landmark veterans health care bill named for SEAL Team 6 leader with Helena ties

Hannon also rescued and rehabilitated injured wild animals at Montana Wild, and provided training support for Lewis & Clark Search and Rescue. He worked with at-risk youth with Habitat for Humanity, as well, along with collaborating with the Prickly Pear Land Trust to help veterans’ access nature trails.

His bio recounts how Hannon was “open about his invisible wounds of war, and found solace and recovery in many of the causes that also allowed Scott” to give back to his fellow veterans and his community.

Hannon was passionate about improving veterans’ access to, and integrating service animals into, mental health care. He also worked closely with Montana Wild and VA Montana to develop a group therapy program for veterans that involved birds of prey.

He was embraced on his journey to recovery by his family, friends, veterans and the community. He died from his invisible wounds of war on Feb. 25, 2018.

“This is a very proud moment for my brother and our entire family, as we celebrate the landmark signing of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act into law,” said Kim Parrott, Scott’s sister, on behalf of the Hannon family.