True love waits: Jailtime couldn’t unchain their vows.

Time
Amazon Prime
(PG-13)
Grade: A
Marriages, like plants, need water and sunshine to thrive. My own marriage made it to 50, outlasting most of the plants in our home.
Statistics confirm the 7-year-itch still exists, with many marriages uncoupling around unlucky 7. Each decade of marriage takes its toll. At age 60, about 40% of Americans are still in their first marriage, and 40% had been divorced or separated. That’s encouraging, actually. I expected fewer.
One type of marriage, however, almost never survives – one in which a partner is incarcerated. One study says every year apart increases the odds of divorce by 32% - with 80% of men and almost all women getting divorced if the jail time lasts more than one year.
Those sobering numbers make the marriage or Rob and Fox Rich something approaching a miracle. She waited 20 years for him to be released, raising their twins by herself – ones born just after he was locked up.
Not only did the marriage survive, but against towering odds, the children are apparently growing up healthy, hopeful.
The black-and-white documentary “Time” – as in “doing time” – chronicles this marriage, and ends up being an ode to faithfulness, patience and unconditional love.
Their story is an inspirational tale of commitment: “We’ll come back. We’ve come back before.”
Rob and Fox made a stupid mistake.
“Desperate people do desperate things,” she admitted. “Forgive me for the choices I’ve made.”
Down on their luck, and short of funds to start their new Louisiana store, they robbed a credit union. No violence. Not much money taken.
Fox pled guilty and she served only three years. Rob fought the charge, was convicted - and inexplicably sentenced to 60 years without parole. We’ve heard of arrests for “driving while Black.” This was a case of prosecuting “robbing while Black.”
Every New Year’s Day forward, Fox would lift her eyes to the sky and proclaim: “This will be the year he’s coming home.”
As the years wore on, she would pray again: “Maybe this wasn’t the year. But next year is the year.”
Fox instilled in her children that same faith. We see the kids sending messages to their dad: “Hi Pops,” says his young son to his mom’s phone. “This is me. This is myself.”
Fox adopts freeing her husband and offering hope to others her life mission.
Fox preaches two messages to all who will listen: anger at the justice system and unwavering faith that they will be together again.
“You can make it if you try,” she tells people. “I was determined to try.”
When the sons would miss their dad, her message was always the same.
“Your dad is coming home. We’re gonna be alright. God watches over the sparrows.”
She reminds them of their names: Justus and Freedom.
Every day she would pray.
“Come on, Lord. Let this be the day.”
She describes her public talks as “giving voice to the voiceless.” She leads her audience, including many women of color, in a chant of self-affirmation:
“I’ve got the power,” she shouts, asking them to join her for the chorus: “The power’s in me.”
Her diligence is rewarded. On Sept. 28, 2018, Rob is granted parole after 21 years. The reunion is joyous.
“I got my hair done,” she cries. “Just like you like it.”
The family could be bitter for all the years apart, but they choose gratitude instead.
“Thank you God, for helping me stand the test of time.”
Director Garrett Bradley chose to focus her film on hope and love, rather than on pain.
“The film is truly for everybody,” she said in an interview. “It’s about love, it’s about the right to intimacy and access to our loved ones. It’s about how love can be a form of resistance. But it is also for people who are also directly and immediately experiencing what it means to be an incarcerated family in this country.”