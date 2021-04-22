True love waits: Jailtime couldn’t unchain their vows.

Time

Marriages, like plants, need water and sunshine to thrive. My own marriage made it to 50, outlasting most of the plants in our home.

Statistics confirm the 7-year-itch still exists, with many marriages uncoupling around unlucky 7. Each decade of marriage takes its toll. At age 60, about 40% of Americans are still in their first marriage, and 40% had been divorced or separated. That’s encouraging, actually. I expected fewer.

One type of marriage, however, almost never survives – one in which a partner is incarcerated. One study says every year apart increases the odds of divorce by 32% - with 80% of men and almost all women getting divorced if the jail time lasts more than one year.

Those sobering numbers make the marriage or Rob and Fox Rich something approaching a miracle. She waited 20 years for him to be released, raising their twins by herself – ones born just after he was locked up.

Not only did the marriage survive, but against towering odds, the children are apparently growing up healthy, hopeful.