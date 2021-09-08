Truck driver dies in fatal crash south of Augusta

There was a fatal accident early Wednesday on state Highway 200 involving the driver of a semi-truck, authorities said.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 7:49 a.m. The accident occurred south of Augusta and 4 miles west of Cascade County.

The name of the male driver is not being released at this time, authorities said.

The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

