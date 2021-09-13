Truck driver died of natural causes before crash south of Augusta

A semi-truck driver involved in a crash south of Augusta on Sept. 8 died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, officials reported.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton released the cause of death for 60-year-old Michael Engel of Missoula on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dutton said officials believe Engel died before the truck he was driving went off Highway 200 and into a nearby field around 7:50 a.m. Sept. 8 about 4 miles west of the Cascade County line. Dutton said Engel did not sustain any substantial injuries in the crash itself.

According to Dutton, Engel's next of kin have been notified.

Montana Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation of this incident. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.