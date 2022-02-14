Truck crash, rollover near Lincoln leaves one person dead

A passenger died Monday when the semi-truck he was in went off the road near Lincoln and overturned, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. on state Highway 200, at mile marker 84, Trooper Adam James of the Montana Highway Patrol said.

A 2021 Peterbilt truck driven by a 30-year-old Riverside, California, man was westbound when the truck drifted off the right side of the road and hit the end of a guardrail. The driver over-corrected, crossed the roadway and drove off the left side. The truck slid down an embankment and overturned on its right side, James said.

The cab of the semi-tractor hit a tree and the passenger died on the scene due to injuries.

The passenger was identified as a 49-year-old man from Nine Mile Falls, Washington. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. There was no cause listed for the crash. Road conditions were bare and dry. There were no other vehicles involved.

The MHP posted on its website there have been 10 deaths so far this year on Montana's roadways, compared to 19 at this same time last year.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0