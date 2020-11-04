'Trounced': Dems lose big, GOP rakes in wins

State Rep. Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, won re-election Tuesday night. He also anticipated a change in the way the state responds to COVID-19.

“It’s unclear if it’s just a wide-open or a gradual reopening, but everyone is ready to go back to work and get back to somewhat of a normal life,” Galt said. “If I had to look in my crystal ball, I would say that through the COVID pandemic, it’s been proven we need some more checks and balances on some of these powers, but maybe not to rip all of the powers away from everyone, but to at least have an elected official of some sort have the final say on it so voters can decide what happens.”

Hertz also said he expects to see legislation to reduce the number of things a governor can do to respond to the pandemic without having to consult with the Legislature.

“A lot of people came out and supported the president and all of our great statewide candidates, but they’re concerned about their freedoms and liberties getting infringed upon,” Hertz said. “They’re supporting the Republican message of limited government and protecting their individual rights and freedoms, and that’s what we’ll continue to strive for in the Legislature.”