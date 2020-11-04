'Trounced': Dems lose big, GOP rakes in wins

BOZEMAN — Several people at the Republican election-night watch party here hoisted brooms into the air Tuesday night, signifying a sweep of offices up and down the ballot in an election that delivered decisive margins for the GOP in Montana.
Republican candidate and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte won the open governor’s seat against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney. Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines fended off well-known and popular Democratic challenger Gov. Steve Bullock in the U.S. Senate race. Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale took the open U.S. House seat against Democratic former Bozeman lawmaker Kathleen Williams.
By Wednesday, the attorney general, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction offices, along with three Public Service Commission seats up for grabs, were all in Republican hands. The GOP also gained on its majority in the state Legislature.
The wins left Republicans feeling like they have a mandate from voters going into the upcoming legislative session that starts in January. For Democrats, it’ll be the first session without control of the governor’s office in 16 years.
“They just got pretty much trounced,” Lee Banville, a political analyst and University of Montana professor, said of Democratic candidates on Wednesday morning.
There were 593,501 votes counted by Wednesday evening. That's the most people ever to vote in a Montana election, by about 76,600 ballots cast. Turnout reached nearly 79%.
While there are just more Republicans in Montana than Democrats and record-high turnout brought those voters to the polls, political watchers said Tuesday night's results show clearly something else was going on.
“National political stuff shaped this and shaped the perceptions of Democrats and Republicans for a lot of voters,” Banville said. Whether fair or not, “Democrats are still being tagged as the elitist, as the over-educated, the out-of-touch with folks, and Republicans are seen as the people fighting for the everyman. That’s certainly how President Trump has cast it. And right now in Montana, that really seems to have resonated."
In nationalizing races, Republicans raised the threat of socialism or a liberal mob rather than the local issues Democrats generally tried to emphasize. That showed up in Daines’ election night speeches, first in an address before the race was called — "Nancy Pelosi will not have uncontrolled power in Washington, D.C." — and then again after he was declared the winner — "We have saved the U.S. Senate from Chuck Schumer.”
Jeremy Johnson, a political scientist at Carroll College in Helena, said the nationalization of politics with Trump at the head of the party has helped Republicans down the ballot in Montana.
“It’s hard for Democrats to get their message out in trying to localize races,” Johnson said. “Some of this is the cable news effect. If people are listening to talk radio or cable news, you’re hearing a lot more about national news, and things are often seen through that prism.”
Though Montana Democrats campaign hard as “independent thinkers,” it’s hard for those running to separate themselves from the national party as polarization among the electorate increases, Johnson said.
“Long-term, Democrats have a building project, not just in Montana but other states as well, to build up a case for why voters should vote for them,” Johnson said.
To win statewide office in Montana, Democrats don’t need to win Yellowstone County, but they need to lose it closely. They did not Tuesday.
“You look at a place like Cascade and Yellowstone counties, and you see not only that Republicans came out in more strength than they did last time, but also that Democrats lost votes in those places, even in a year of record turnout,” Banville said. “And I think that should be really worrisome to the Democrats. It’s not just that their folks didn’t come out in the same numbers they typically do, it’s that they’ve lost support compared to four years ago or two years ago.”
In 2016, Democrat Bullock narrowly lost Yellowstone County to Gianforte, by just 493 votes, in a year that he went on to win re-election to the governor's office. Bullock couldn't pull off the same performance in his campaign against Daines this year, with the Republican incumbent capturing 58% of the vote in Montana's most populated county to Bullock’s 42%.
Cooney also under-performed compared to Bullock in 2016. This year Cooney got just 37% of the vote in Yellowstone County to Gianforte’s 57%. With 77,384 votes reported for the county by Wednesday afternoon, those percentages added up.
A few legislative seats in that county might also flip from Democrat to Republican, as votes were still being counted Wednesday evening.
Cascade County, which has trended more Republican over the last several elections, provided critical votes for the GOP as Republican statewide candidates won with substantial margins there.
“It looks like that trend toward blue-collar workers being more and more Republican has finally gotten here this year,” Banville said.
Statewide, Williams underperformed this year compared to her 2018 bid against Gianforte. That could be attributed to 2018 being a midterm year without the presidential race on the ballot, thought it might also not show the whole picture, Banville said.
“I think Gianforte frankly ran a better campaign (in 2018) than Matt Rosendale did, and if you run against a candidate who’s not as good at campaigning and you do worse than you did two years ago, well, something else is going on,” Banville said.
While Republican lawmakers saw a mandate in the margins to address what they view as overly restrictive coronavirus regulations, Banville said he doesn’t see anything in Tuesday night’s results that say it was an election about things like mask mandates.
The GOP focus on the economic fallout from the coronavirus, and not the public health response, however, may have resonated with voters based on the outcome Tuesday, Banville said.
"They pretty much decisively won by double-digits in all the statewide races. They expanded the majority in the Legislature. I would be surprised if this does not embolden them in a pretty significant way to enact policies they felt like voters just sent them there to do, even if we don’t really know what drove voters to go that way. They’re going to see it as an endorsement of Republican values," Banville said.
Former Speaker of the state House Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson, did not face a challenger in Tuesday night's election to a state Senate seat. He said the margins in the election have sent a clear message to Republicans when it comes to actions that the Legislature may take on the public health response to the pandemic.
“I think we’ve heard it loud and clear from voters that they no longer want to see unelected bureaucrats having the ability to make mandates in public health situations that should be left up to elected officials,” Hertz said. “One thing we may be looking at is having county commissioners (and not appointed Boards of Health) make the final decisions on these health-related mandates.”
State Rep. Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, won re-election Tuesday night. He also anticipated a change in the way the state responds to COVID-19.
“It’s unclear if it’s just a wide-open or a gradual reopening, but everyone is ready to go back to work and get back to somewhat of a normal life,” Galt said. “If I had to look in my crystal ball, I would say that through the COVID pandemic, it’s been proven we need some more checks and balances on some of these powers, but maybe not to rip all of the powers away from everyone, but to at least have an elected official of some sort have the final say on it so voters can decide what happens.”
Hertz also said he expects to see legislation to reduce the number of things a governor can do to respond to the pandemic without having to consult with the Legislature.
“A lot of people came out and supported the president and all of our great statewide candidates, but they’re concerned about their freedoms and liberties getting infringed upon,” Hertz said. “They’re supporting the Republican message of limited government and protecting their individual rights and freedoms, and that’s what we’ll continue to strive for in the Legislature.”
Hertz also said he anticipates legislation like a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, or a similar bill, to be brought forward this session. Several abortion bills that were vetoed by Bullock are already in the pipeline. But he said the issue needs to be addressed at the U.S. Supreme Court before the state can do more.
After the 16 years, this January there will not be a Democratic veto at the end of the road for that legislation.
Montana has long politically looked and felt different than its neighbors like Idaho and Wyoming, who have single-party rule in state government. But Montana's claim as a purple state already had been slipping, Banville said.
“In the past five years, in statewide or federal elections not counting the president, Democrats are two for 16,” Banville said. “They won in 2016 with Bullock and 2018 with Tester and they lost every other race, so that’s not great for them. They were in trouble in 2016; they just held the governorship.”
The Montana Democratic Party will likely be doing some soul-searching about how it plans to approach future elections, Banville said.
“They are clearly a party that has to find a new coalition at this point,” Banville said. “The roadmap that got Jon Tester elected may elect him in six years if he runs, but it isn't working for Mike Cooney, who lost many of the counties that Tester won, including ones like Hill or Cascade. Bullock tied Gianforte in Yellowstone four years ago and then got demolished there last night.”
Party executive director Sandi Luckey said in a statement Wednesday that Democrats will still aim to work on their priorities in the upcoming session.
“Creating good jobs has never been more important. Protecting access to quality, affordable health care has never been more important. Making sure our public schools are equipped to meet the challenges of our time has never been more important," Luckey said. “Montana faces serious challenges, and Montana Democrats will continue to meet them head-on — as we always have.”
Democratic state Rep. Kim Abbott, of Helena, was re-elected Tuesday. She was minority whip last session and said Wednesday afternoon that Democrats will keep moving forward in the minority as they have for the last decade.
"Our priority moving forward will be to do everything we can to find common ground to get things done and defend the many bipartisan achievements of the last several sessions, from Medicaid expansion, to investments in public education, to funding critical infrastructure projects," Abbott said. "Our caucus has experience and success working across the aisle to deliver for Montanans, and that’s what we’ll do again this session."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.