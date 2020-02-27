Tribute: Storytelling celebration of the life of Ed Noonan

Storytelling celebration of the life of Ed Noonan

The Myrna Loy holds a celebration of Ed Noonan’s life -- a "Happy Wake and Storytelling Party"-- at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 27, 15 N. Ewing.

Everyone is invited to hear and share stories about Noonan’s life, his work in Helena and his influence on individuals here, said Myrna Loy executive director Krys Holmes.

"We invite everyone to come and be a part of this informal event, share tears and laughter, and express our thankfulness that we got to have Ed in our lives."

The wake comes on the eve of a funeral Mass for Noonan, at noon on Friday, Feb 28, at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

