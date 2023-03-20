A trial date has been set for two teens charged with attempted deliberate homicide following a shooting at Ryan Fields in Helena in which two juveniles were injured.

Both Jonathan James Countryman, 18, from Helena and Julien McKnight, 18, from Clancy entered a plea of not guilty during their arraignment hearings held March 17 and 14, respectively.

Colin Delli Bovi, the attorney representing Julien McKnight, said early indications are the two will be tried as co-defendants.

Both have a jury trial date set for 9 a.m. Aug. 28 in Montana's 1st Judicial District Court.

Countryman is being represented by Helena-based attorney Palmer Hoovestal.

Countryman was charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide — each has a 100-year maximum and a 10-year minimum sentence.

McKnight was charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide — a 100-year maximum and 10-year minimum sentence. He was also charged with two felony counts of tampering with evidence, which can carry a $50,000 fine and up to 10 years.

A $750,000 bond was set for each.

Helena police said the pair brought a firearm to meet with two juveniles they had a dispute with at Ryan Fields. The juveniles were 15 and 17.

At the fields, Countryman’s vehicle was blocked in by two other vehicles parked in front of and behind it, according to court documents. A person exited one of the vehicles and used a tire iron to start striking the passenger side. Another person tried to pull Countryman out to fight him.

They said McKnight shot several rounds from inside a vehicle, striking the two juveniles.

The two wounded teens were driven to St. Peter’s Health. Officers interviewed them at the hospital. The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office declined earlier to release the condition of the two teens, citing patient confidentiality concerns.

Police said Countryman was arrested early Feb. 24. McKnight was located later that day and interviewed about the incident.

Both were booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.