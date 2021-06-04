Trial in Helena oncologist's wrongful termination suit set for Nov. 14, 2022

A late 2022 trial date was set Friday in the civil case of an oncologist who claims he was wrongfully terminated by St. Peter’s Health in Helena.
Attorneys for Dr. Thomas Weiner and St. Peter’s met via Zoom with Cindi Colbert, the scheduling clerk for Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael Menahan, and set a Nov. 14, 2022 date for the trial to begin.
That date could be moved, Colbert noted.
Weiner sued the hospital Dec. 10, claiming wrongful termination, and he has asked for a jury trial and for the award of damages and court costs to be determined at the trial.
The hospital fired Weiner on Nov. 17. St. Peter’s Health has said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
Weiner’s lawsuit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians. It notes the Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is bringing a medical clinic to Helena and will provide competition to St. Peter’s Health, especially in the field of oncology. The lawsuit states that if Weiner were free to compete, St. Peter’s would have a risk of losing a significant portion of his “devoted patients.”
St. Peter’s Health filed a response to Weiner’s lawsuit in January, saying the dismissal was in the public's best interest and protected patients who could be harmed if he continued practicing.
St. Peter's announced in April that the hospital will affiliate with Huntsman Cancer Institute of Salt Lake City in order to give patients undergoing cancer and hematology access to more options for treatment and provide top cancer experts.
Attorneys for St. Peter’s Health agreed on Dec. 18 not to submit an adverse report regarding Weiner, pending a decision by the judge on the doctor’s request for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo. That hearing, delayed after being set for May 20, has yet to be rescheduled.
