Trial begins for Red Roof Cafe owner charged in arson case

A jury trial began Tuesday for the owner of Red Roof Cafe, who was charged for her alleged dealings with the man who set fire to the Helena restaurant in 2018.
Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, was charged with felony conspiracy, or in the alternative, felony accountability to arson following the Oct. 20, 2018, burning of the Red Roof Cafe on Helena's Westside.
Court documents alleged that Doubeck conspired with Brad Rae Richardson to burn down the cafe. Richardson admitted to burning down the cafe and claimed he did so at the request of Doubeck, with promises of payment in the amount of $14,000.
Richardson, who agreed to testify against Doubek as part of a plea deal, was previously ordered to pay a $500 fine and $153 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft and criminal mischief. An additional count of arson was dropped as part of the deal.
The first day of the jury trial was brief, as presiding Judge Chris Abbott had to break for drug treatment court in the afternoon.
The state argued that the trial would show that Doubeck conspired with Richardson to burn down the cafe for insurance payments. The defense also brought up Doubek's previous dealings with Michelle Wilson, who had occupied the business prior to the fire.
Wilson was the only witness called during the first day. She had made a down payment of $40,000 on the cafe and was making payments to Doubek to purchase the building. Wilson admitted to having been late on a single payment, but claimed this prompted Doubek to claim a breach of contract, change the locks on the building and kick Wilson out. Wilson said she did not know Richardson and was distraught when the building burned down, since her property was still in the building at the time.
One claim that Doubek's attorney Brent Flowers made during the opening argument was that Wilson commented, in front of police, that she would "burn the cafe down" before letting Doubek take it back. Wilson admitted this was true during questioning by the state.
The trial was put on hold before the defense could cross examine Wilson.
In his opening statement, Flowers said the jury would find that there was simply no motive for Doubek to have the cafe burned down. Flowers said the building was up for sale and had an offer for $340,000. Meanwhile, the insurance only paid around $200,000 for the destroyed building.
Flowers said Doubek was harassed constantly by Richardson, and that Richardson would say "whatever the police wanted him to" in order to get out of the punishment for his crimes. Flowers briefly took the time to call Richardson's character into question, noting that the man is currently incarcerated on completely unrelated charges.
During the investigation, police found a burned mattress and a water heater that had been tampered with, along with many other flammable items set close to a heater covered with a blanket and sleeping bag. Court documents state that Doubek told officials that she declined to do anything illegal with Richardson, but continued to have "on and off" conversations about burning down the cafe for months. She later told a federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent that she joked about burning down the restaurant and she believed Richardson did so believing he was helping her.