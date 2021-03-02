Trial begins for Red Roof Cafe owner charged in arson case

A jury trial began Tuesday for the owner of Red Roof Cafe, who was charged for her alleged dealings with the man who set fire to the Helena restaurant in 2018.

Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, was charged with felony conspiracy, or in the alternative, felony accountability to arson following the Oct. 20, 2018, burning of the Red Roof Cafe on Helena's Westside.

Court documents alleged that Doubeck conspired with Brad Rae Richardson to burn down the cafe. Richardson admitted to burning down the cafe and claimed he did so at the request of Doubeck, with promises of payment in the amount of $14,000.

Richardson, who agreed to testify against Doubek as part of a plea deal, was previously ordered to pay a $500 fine and $153 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft and criminal mischief. An additional count of arson was dropped as part of the deal.

The first day of the jury trial was brief, as presiding Judge Chris Abbott had to break for drug treatment court in the afternoon.

The state argued that the trial would show that Doubeck conspired with Richardson to burn down the cafe for insurance payments. The defense also brought up Doubek's previous dealings with Michelle Wilson, who had occupied the business prior to the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}