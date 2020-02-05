Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake retires after 25 years with department

“I’m proud of where we are, I’m so proud of our volunteers that I don’t want this to come off as bad,” he said. "It’s that it’s so good, that I care so much that I can’t stand it anymore. It’s heartbreaking to see the same person six times in five days and you can’t fix it.”

Drake is an advocate for changes to paramedicine laws and lobbied for a bill in 2019 that would allow paramedics to administer community health care in non-emergency situations. Right now, they only respond to 911 calls.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to break this 911 cycle because it’s overwhelming the system,” he said. “The paramedicine bill is designed to do that by preventing 911 calls and providing a better outcome from them. I was up there lobbying for it and I’m hoping it comes to fruition.”

But despite some of the frustrations, Drake says he deeply enjoyed the feeling of helping people. He grew up in the heart of his district and many of the calls he responds to are for people he knows.