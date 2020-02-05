Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake retires after 25 years with department

Longtime Tri-Lakes Fire Chief Bob Drake retired this week, saying he is looking forward to taking a step back after 25 years with the department.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Drake started with the former Lakeside fire district in 1995, which combined with the Canyon Ferry district to become Tri-Lakes in 2005. The fire area includes the northeast Helena Valley, North Hills and Canyon Ferry areas.
Drake became a trustee in 1997 and served until 2001 when he became volunteer chief. He has also worked as the department’s administrator for the last 11 years. During his tenure, the department has expanded to include a fifth station and upgraded existing stations, trucks and equipment.
On Tuesday, Drake tendered his resignation as chief and gave notice of his departure as administrator. Assistant Chief Casey Jones has been appointed interim chief by the board of trustees.
Drake says he enjoyed every minute of his time in firefighting, but the stressful job and often heartbreaking calls have taken their toll and now is the time to step away.
“There’s not a service that I’m prouder of than Tri-Lakes and the volunteers,” he said. “I’m tired and honestly it’s just the wearing of all the calls and the weight of command. I’m so tired of life and death and I don’t think that’s something the public really realizes, that fire chiefs we make life and death decisions every day.”
Drake recalled the terrible fire year of 2000 and said he told himself at the time he hoped to never go through it again. Then in the summer of 2019 the North Hills fire broke out, causing the evacuation of hundreds of homes in his district.
He struggles with putting his family through the cumulative stress of 25 years and decided it was time to prioritize them.
“My wife gets her husband back, we’re going to go camping and I’m not going to think about the fire department for at least a year,” he said. “Then, maybe after a year, I may volunteer for something.”
Volunteers are seeing a major uptick in medical calls and find themselves returning to the same residences time after time for people who are not living in appropriate situations given their medical needs. Volunteers respond to the same home sometimes multiple times per week or even per day to simply get someone off the toilet and help them into bed.
“The general public doesn’t know what the volunteer is going through with all the medical calls – they’re exploding and they’re heartbreaking,” Drake said. “The patients need more help than they’re getting and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Drake speaks freely about his post-traumatic stress disorder and medical treatment he has sought as a result. He is adamant that he does not want his departure to be viewed negatively.
“I’m proud of where we are, I’m so proud of our volunteers that I don’t want this to come off as bad,” he said. "It’s that it’s so good, that I care so much that I can’t stand it anymore. It’s heartbreaking to see the same person six times in five days and you can’t fix it.”
Drake is an advocate for changes to paramedicine laws and lobbied for a bill in 2019 that would allow paramedics to administer community health care in non-emergency situations. Right now, they only respond to 911 calls.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to break this 911 cycle because it’s overwhelming the system,” he said. “The paramedicine bill is designed to do that by preventing 911 calls and providing a better outcome from them. I was up there lobbying for it and I’m hoping it comes to fruition.”
But despite some of the frustrations, Drake says he deeply enjoyed the feeling of helping people. He grew up in the heart of his district and many of the calls he responds to are for people he knows.
“I’ve always treated them like they’re my family,” he said. “You know, you pull up to a house and see the relief on their face and you take care of them and make such a difference in their lives. It’s better patient care because you lessen their worry because they know you, but boy it does weigh heavily when it’s people you know.”
