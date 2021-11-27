Tree sales branch into big business for scouts

While some folks preserve Black Friday as a time to make some headway in their holiday shopping or recuperate from Thursday's feast, others take root with more festive traditions.

The Christmas tree lot run by the Boy Scouts was in full swing Friday, with scouts setting up shop on the westside of the exhibition hall at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

"We've had a few sales so far," Michelle Maus, the mother of one of the scouts said shortly after 9 a.m.

One East Helena family was among them.

"I saw their ad and wanted to support a local group," Alison Ferreira chuckled. "I got a great tree."

Troop 207 Scout Master Rob Stapley said the troop and its "sister troop," the all-girl Troop 217, cut down about 200 local trees from a private property in the area. The property owner permits the troops to cut down the trees free of charge every year.

About 250 trees were purchased from a farm in Oregon.

"We'll go out to cut down another 100 to 200 more depending on how sales go," Stapley said.

The troop was able to set up shop at the fairgrounds.

"We worked out a bit of a trade (with the fairgrounds)," Stapley said. "Our boys went out and picked up garbage and pulled weeds around the grounds and they let us use their space."

Locally cut trees range from $30-$60. The cost for farm-raised trees increased slightly and are $80-$90.

Maus praised the tree sale.

"It's a great opportunity for the boys and a great fundraiser for the troop," she said.

Troop 207, which has about 32 boys enrolled, is the main troop running the tree lot, but they open it up to all other troops in the district.

Scouts from other troops who volunteer to work at the lot are paid an "hourly wage" that is given to their respective troops. The money earned by Troop 207 is used to pay for its annual summer camp, equipment and food costs.

This summer Troop 207 is going to a camp near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"This covers a majority of our expenses for the year," Stapley said. "Otherwise, we'd be constantly asking parents for money."

"We try to keep the adults out of the way," Stapley said of tree lot operations. "This is a good process for the scouts to be a part of. It's getting them ready for their first job."

The 53rd annual Scout Christmas Tree Sale lot is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. through Dec. 20.

Scouts were busy on the lot shortly after it opened Friday.

For Life Scout Ryan Maus, it was his fourth or fifth time working the lot.

"There's some pluses and minuses," he said, adding he liked being with his friends, but was not a big fan of being cold.

Fellow Life Scout Isaac Mazanec agreed, adding he liked "hanging out," but was not particularly fond of shoveling snow.

For Isaac's brother, Andrew, a Tenderfoot, it was his first time work on the lot. He was asked his thoughts on how it was going.

"It's decent," he said.

Those with questions about tree sales are encouraged to call 406-594-3695.

In addition to local and farm trees, the scouts will also be selling bough bundles, wreaths and stands. Delivery is also available.

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.

