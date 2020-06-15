Treatment court gives graduates a new lease on life

Goulet said going through treatment court changed his mentality on who he was as a person. He didn't want to be thought of as shady and avoided by everyone.

"I love myself now," Goulet said. "I can't be who I want to be for the community without that integrity."

Integrity is something that is important to Goulet. He now tries to always do the right thing even when nobody is looking. His day-to-day life won't change much now that he graduated -- Goulet is already 630 days sober. He has a job and a boss that has given him several work responsibilities. He feels good that people trust him.

"I used to be good at being bad and bad at being good," Goulet said. "Now I'm good at being good."

Felix represents the other side of the treatment court spectrum. Reynolds said she was nearly terminated due to a lack of participation in the program. However, she eventually turned it around and did spectacularly.

"Pam represents what treatment court is all about," Reynolds said.

Felix became addicted to opiate pain medication after she was in injured in the National Guard. This eventually escalated to methamphetamine that Felix would use to cope with her withdrawals.