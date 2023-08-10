The Helena Police Department said this week that animal control officers will be setting out "humane live traps" on the lower east side beginning Tuesday to catch community cats, also known as feral cats.

The cats will undergo the Trap-Neuter-Return program and animal control will be setting out traps in areas where large concentrations of cats have been reported.

The captured cats will be taken to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society on Wednesday and to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated and ear-tipped (to show they are an altered community cat).

People are told not to set their own traps. People are also urged to keep their cats inside during the trapping period.

People who feed their cats outside are also asked not to place any food outside after Sunday.

This will entice feral cats to go into the traps for food, officials said.

People who want to help should contact animal control or the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.