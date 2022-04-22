Transportation department seeks public input on Highway 12 project

The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposed street lighting project that would install lighting along 1 mile of U.S. Highway 12 (Prospect Avenue) west of the Capitol Interchange.

The project is set to begin at Fee Street and go to Montana Avenue.

"The purpose of this project is to add lighting safety features to provide better nighttime driving conditions," an MDT news release sent Friday states.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new rights-of-way or utility relocations are anticipated.

"An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community," the press release states. "The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project."

Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403. Those submitting comment should note that comments are for project UPN 99000000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jimmy Combs at (406) 788-2773 or Project Design Engineer Dan Cunningham at (406) 444-7620 with questions or concerns.

