Transmission line break temporarily closes Helena's Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant

A transmission main break that prompted the closure of Helena's Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant Saturday was repaired Wednesday.

City of Helena Public Information Officer Jake Garcin said in an email Thursday the city's public works crew was able to get the city's secondary water source, the Missouri River water treatment plant, running Saturday in time to avoid service interruption.

Officials were testing the Ten Mile water source Thursday morning to ensure there were no leaks, Garcin added.

The Ten Mile water treatment plant is located west of Helena on Highway 12 and is the primary source of treated water for Helena. The city's secondary water treatment facility, the Missouri River Plant, typically operates between May and October to provide supplemental water during peak demand.

