Transmission line break temporarily closes Helena's Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant

Water from Tenmile Creek flows (copy)

Water from Ten Mile Creek flows through the filtration system inside the Ten Mile Creek Water Treatment Plant in this 2021 IR file photo.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A transmission main break that prompted the closure of Helena's Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant Saturday was repaired Wednesday. 

City of Helena Public Information Officer Jake Garcin said in an email Thursday the city's public works crew was able to get the city's secondary water source, the Missouri River water treatment plant, running Saturday in time to avoid service interruption.

Officials were testing the Ten Mile water source Thursday morning to ensure there were no leaks, Garcin added. 

The Ten Mile water treatment plant is located west of Helena on Highway 12 and is the primary source of treated water for Helena. The city's secondary water treatment facility, the Missouri River Plant, typically operates between May and October to provide supplemental water during peak demand. 

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

