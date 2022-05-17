Transient man found dead in Helena was offered info on local resources, sheriff says

The transient man found dead at a Helena recycling business last week had previously been offered a list of local resources but did not use them, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.

Authorities said 24-year-old Jacob Garza of Utah died of multiple blunt force trauma Thursday after apparently seeking shelter in a cardboard recycling bin that was picked up by a city of Helena recycling truck. The man was deposited at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena, where he was crushed by a trash compactor.

Dutton said Garza had been in the area for about a week and was living in a vehicle near Interstate 15.

He said the Montana Highway Patrol had made contact with Garza earlier in the week, when the man was found unresponsive and transported to St. Peter's Health.

The man's father was contacted at his home in Denver and said Garza had a tendency to not respond to people, Dutton said.

"(Garza) had some trouble comprehending," Dutton said, later adding, "I suspect there were mental health issues."

According to Dutton, Garza was last seen walking near Planet Fitness, and it is believed he climbed into a recycling receptacle in that area.

Dutton said law enforcement offered Garza a list of local resources and social services, which he described as a pamphlet with phone numbers.

"He didn't take any of those suggestions," Dutton said. "We're clearly saddened by a death, but you can't make someone do something they don't want to do."

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Community Impact Coordinator Dr. Jeff Buscher said Monday Garza is not in the Homeless Information Management System, a nationwide database used by social service and safety net organizations to help keep track of those who utilize such services and their progress.

The tool helps agencies more quickly learn about a client, their age, what shelters they may have used, and what shelter stay requirements they may or may not have completed.

The database also provides a ranking, and agencies like the local United Way use those rankings to prioritize care for their clients.

"We try to assess whether or not a person is getting the help they need," Buscher said.

The real task can sometimes be entering an unsheltered individual into the social service pipeline.

"You try to create a safety net, but sadly, some folks fall through," Buscher said.

He said there is a collaborative effort currently underway in the community to establish a program that would identify frequent users of the local resources, people who repeatedly run up medical bills at area hospitals or are in and out of the county jail, to be able to target those individuals with personalized outreach.

"Homelessness is not a choice; it is a lack of choices," Buscher said. "Our job as a community is to provide more choices."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins in a phone interview Tuesday evening called the death a tragedy.

Though Collins said it is unlikely any immediate policy changes will arise following the death, "it is still cause for us to look into preventing this tragedy from happening in the future."

He said he will solicit ideas from interim City Manager Tim Burton, members of the Helena City Commission and staff on what could possibly be done.

