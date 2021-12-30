'Transforming Hate' exhibit that launched in Helena readies for road trip

Hate hasn’t taken a holiday.

Recent tragic reminders show it’s all too alive.

Not just in Charlottesville, Virginia, but also in Helena, Montana – two weeks ago at a meeting on resettling refugees.

And at a small white supremacist demonstration Dec. 18.

That’s why the art exhibition “Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate” will, once again, be on the road headed to yet another community – Des Moines, Iowa – this spring.

The incredibly powerful art exhibit, which showed at the Holter Museum of Art in 2018 and debuted at the Holter in 2008, was inspired by 4,100 copies of anti-Semitic, racist books that the Montana Human Rights Network acquired in 2003, said exhibit curator Katie Knight.

MHRN approached the Holter looking for a creative way to transform the hate-filled books into something positive.

Knight, who was Holter Museum of Art education curator at that time, organized a team of artists and community members in 2005 to be involved in the project.

She also put out a national call to artists to transform the hate-filled books into works of art.

Local and national artists responded.

Sixty works were in the first show, and 40 of these are part of a traveling exhibit.

“Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate” has toured across the country to 27 venues. Since 2014, it’s been on tour nonstop, except for a recent hiatus for much needed repairs to its shipping crates and to update the exhibit.

It continues to grow.

Just last week, Knight shared some of the most recent donations to the collection, which is part of the Holter’s permanent art collection.

There are works in this show that stop the heart and reverberate in one’s memory.

The stories are brought alive in such a way as to freeze you in your tracks.

But also, to make you reflect.

One such work is “Unbound,” a beaded, embroidered “sampler” depicting a lynching of a woman.

“When I opened this piece, I started crying,” said Knight.

“Her name is Laura Nelson. She was a daughter, wife, and mother,” writes artist Scott Schuldt of Milford, Connecticut, in his artist statement. “She was lynched with her 14-year-old son by a mob from a bridge in Okema, Oklahoma, in 1911. She should be remembered.

“The central image of this piece is a detail from a postcard that showed families (including children) from the nearby town posing on the bridge with Laura and her son hanging below.”

Schuldt wrote that vintage samplers taught valuable lessons in needlecraft with art, poetry, and schoolwork, and were used to commemorate births, deaths, and significant events in a person’s life. “I used a sampler as a device to touch on racial hatred as a learned trait.”

An interesting historical anecdote to Laura’s story is that the father of Woody Guthrie was on the bridge the day the lynching photos were taken, said Knight.

Years later, his son Woody would write a heart-wrenching song about Laura, “Don’t Kill My Baby and My Son.”

Another artwork is a photographic triptych “Red-Crown Crane” showing artist Clarissa Sligh, wearing a red-beaded hat, sitting within a seeming waterfall of hundreds of paper origami peace cranes. She holds out an offering of a red apple of knowledge in one hand.

At first Sligh couldn’t even make herself touch the books.

Inspired by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan, she decided to cut up and fold the pages of the white supremacist books and turn them into cranes.

In an artist’s book she created for the exhibit is a photographic and poetic account of bearing witness to white supremacy’s violence and hatred throughout her life.

“Just in general, the experiences of my life are why I made this piece,” said Sligh in a previous IR interview.

“My uncle was lynched in South Carolina before I was born. Rope around his neck. His broken body was tossed from the wagon to the yard in front of my mother,” she wrote in her book.

Sligh was about the same age as Emmett Till, when he died. He was 14 years old when he was brutally murdered for talking to a white woman.

When Sligh was 16, “I became lead plaintiff in a Virginia school integration suit.”

“I will not meet the hate with hate. My grandmother said hate hardens the heart and destroys those who carry it.

“Do we have the courage to live differently?” she asks.

“I am interested in healing, all kinds of healing from the body to the spirit to society.

“What’s happening today is things are coming up that need to be healed.

“You have to bring things up and out in the open for things to change. It’s always been there, but it’s not been discussed. People haven’t been forced to look at it, but now we are.”

“This exhibition provides an impetus for that kind of civil dialogue,” said Knight.

“Art is a very good way to catalyze a discussion that you couldn’t really initiate when politics are so polarized.”

The exhibit’s provocative art is always accompanied by extensive educational programs.

Each venue has the option to invite works from local artists to add to the show – making it relevant and meaningful for that community.

Knight’s found that the exhibit speaks deeply to people and their community.

The wide variety of art allows a way that “every visitor can find their own point of entry.”

A docent in Springville, Utah, was so moved by the exhibit, she invited her family, who was racist, to come see it.

It provoked discussions that the family had never been able to have before, said Knight.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, where in 1921 a white mob burned and fire bombed the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood, Speaking Volumes opened in the Living Arts of Tulsa center. It’s adjacent to the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, a remembrance of the massacre. Groups in Tulsa organized a series of “sister exhibits” to accompany Speaking Volumes.

Members of the original Speaking Volumes team of artists and educators have formed a nonprofit, Speaking Volumes Art Action, which sponsors the exhibit’s tours in partnership with the Holter Museum of Art.

For more information, visit www.speakingvolumes.net.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0