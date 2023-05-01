Traffic access across Canyon Ferry Dam on state Highway 284 will be closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8-11, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation said, in order for them to safely do work necessary on the dam’s infrastructure.

That work includes annual maintenance to electrical components of the dam that are integral to the operation of the gantry crane.

Travelers must seek alternate routes, north and south of the dam during the closure period. However, emergency vehicles and first responders will be allowed to pass over the dam during the road closure but may face delays of about 15 minutes.

Contact the Canyon Ferry Field Office at 406-475-3310 or visit http://www.usbr.gov/gp/mtao for more information.