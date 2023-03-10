Montana's entrepreneurial spirit was on full display Friday afternoon at the annual Made in Montana Trade Show.

More than 100 vendors from across the state are displaying their wares in the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds exhibit hall Friday and Saturday. Friday was wholesale buyer day, but the show opens to the public Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 98 W. Custer Ave. Admission is free.

"We're one of the best states when it comes to promoting Montana products," said Mandy Rambo, acting deputy director of the Montana Department of Commerce, which hosts the trade show and created the Made in Montana brand nearly 40 years ago. "It speaks to the character of Montanans. They want to support their small town businesses."

Those small town businesses were out in force, with one vendor traveling from as far away as Ismay, Montana.

The department of commerce works closely with these businesses to help promote their products, connect them with resources and help them navigate the intricacies of running one's own business, like manufacturing and distribution. However, Rambo said the quality of the products makes them an easy sell.

"The economic impact these small businesses have on local economies is felt in every corner of this state," she said.

The few who know where Ismay is likely consider it to be in one of those corners, or at least the edge, and that community's trade show delegation arrived in the form of Lane Legacy Beef.

Katie Lane said she married into the Lane cattle ranching empire about 20 years ago. Katie said she still works as a nurse, but was quickly roped into the family business.

The Lane ranches for decades only sold its cattle on the wholesale market, and when Katie brought the beef to her home state of Minnesota, relatives would inevitably ask her where they could buy it.

So she got the idea to sell some of the beef raised on the family ranch as beef sticks, summer sausage and jerky.

She said the family had never considered that before and that she questioned her plan.

"I really doubted myself for a while," she said.

With the support of her family, community and the department of commerce, her dream became a reality, and securing a "Made in Montana" stamp for her products has been a boon.

"People look for that logo; it holds a lot of credibility," Lane said. "And whole sale buyers want that stamp on the products in their shop."

Jason Valler, owner of Valler Coffee Roasters in Lincoln, said with the recent influx of people from outside the state, now more than ever, Montanans are hungry, or in this case thirsty, for product "that looks and feels local."

"A lot of people are really loyal to the Made in Montana brand," Valler said.

After more than a decade in business, husband and wife duo Jake and Heather Kreilick's Lake Missoula Tea Co. is well-established, but Jake said that was not always the case.

When asked what have been some of the bigger changes in his business over the past 11 years, he said "we're not fledgling."

He said it was the department of commerce's support in the early stages that truly helped the company build a solid foundation. In 2015, the department awarded the couple with a grant that helped them exhibit there tea at the Natural & Organic Products Europe trade show, hosted that year in London.

"They're supportive on a level you wouldn't expect from a government agency," Jake said.

The department also created its Native American Made in Montana brand and showcased those businesses at this year's trade show with their own pavillion in the exhibit hall.

Brandon Fish of Great Falls and Hannah Has Eagle of Fort Belknap Agency helped form the International Traditional Games Society.

Has Eagle said she hopes their work will restore the traditional games of her people.

"These games teach us how to get along. They teach us honesty and respect," she said.

She said the organization sought permission from tribal elders to restore the traditional games.

They partner with schools and parks to host demonstrations and tournaments involving the games, like shinny, which was later transformed into field hockey, and stickball, known today as lacrosse.

Four Native American Made in Montana businesses were on hand at this year's trade show, but Rambo said about 70 businesses are part of the program. In total, about 2,600 businesses boast the Made in Montana logo.

"There's a fire, a drive in our culture to go out and start a business, build our economy," Rambo said. "And you see that across Montana."