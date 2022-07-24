 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tracy Egeline, Eclipse Architecture

From the Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2022 series
Tracy Egeline

Tracy Egeline

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Tracy Egeline said she just sees things differently than most people. She is, as she noted, the "only left-handed person in my family," after all.

So when the 39-year-old Helena-based architect was laid off two years ago in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Egeline said she knew she needed a new gig, but it had to be on her terms.

The mother of two was looking for the freedom afforded by being her own boss to spend flexible time with her two children.

She had long planned to start her own architectural firm, but "had to accelerate that process."

"I had to go out on my own, and I was a little scared," she said.

After the layoff from her previous job, she saw a niche that she knew she could fill. 

Now a one-woman firm in office space rented from an engineering firm in town, Eclipse handles smaller design projects for both commercial and residential customers. Egeline said she has been busy.

"Sometimes I feel like a master juggler," she said. "But I never wanted to live a life of regret. I didn't want to regret later that I wasn't home with my kids. And I didn't want to regret not giving (my own firm) a try."

Egeline also serves on the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity's board of directors and the city of Helena's board of adjustments.

She said she was excited and honored to be chosen as one of this year's 20 under 40 award recipients, and she credited her family and others with helping her achieve her long-planned goals. 

"I don't feel like it's just me getting this award, but also everyone who helped me along the way," she said.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

