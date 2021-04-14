Townsend rallying behind effort to turn old dealership into a recreation center

That's when she came up with the idea for the Townsend Recreation and Community Center, a nonprofit organization committed to giving the community a space everyone can enjoy.

"In the meantime, I shared this info with my friend/pastor. He got super excited and said, 'Do you know what I have a degree in? Recreational management!'," Bingham said. "From that point on things just started snowballing."

Bingham's vision for the center includes lots of activities for kids. Toddler Town would be a miniature play area for kids. She hopes to have a Forest Fort jungle gym for larger kids that covers the first and second floor of the building. There would also be lots of room for classes, workout spaces, gymnastics, archery and more. There are plans for a small arcade and birthday party rental rooms. Bingham also expressed her desire to get an air hockey table.

"Once we announced our plan to the public we got an overwhelming response of support," she said. "It's apparent the community wants/needs this and is willing to help us make it happen."

Bigham was adamant that she didn't just want the TRAC to be a place for kids, but a place for everyone.

"I want to make sure there is something for everyone," Bingham said. "As a parent, I don't like it when I go somewhere and just have to sit."