Townsend rallying behind effort to turn old dealership into a recreation center

It's been nearly three years since the Ford dealership in Townsend went out of business, and one resident saw a lot of potential in the space left behind.
Resident Heidi Bingham and her husband purchased the abandoned car lot and office building in February 2021. Bingham said that when she first walked into the building, it was like it had been abandoned overnight. She described it as though the workers there had simply got up and left one day.
Bingham said she drove past the building every day and wondered what it could become. She said a friend at Townsend Tire had been talking with someone from Bank of the Rockies, which owned the building. Eventually, she and her husband scheduled a visit to the property and while walking through the space daydreamed about its potential.
Everyone seemed to land on the idea of a recreation center for the Townsend area.
"The representative from the bank also got excited about the potential the building had and the need in the community for it," Bingham said. "The representative wanted to talk with the owner of the bank and see what they could do to make it happen."
Bingham said her circle of friends unanimously supported the idea of a rec center. She wanted to give young people something to do and give adults an option other than bars.
That's when she came up with the idea for the Townsend Recreation and Community Center, a nonprofit organization committed to giving the community a space everyone can enjoy.
"In the meantime, I shared this info with my friend/pastor. He got super excited and said, 'Do you know what I have a degree in? Recreational management!'," Bingham said. "From that point on things just started snowballing."
Bingham's vision for the center includes lots of activities for kids. Toddler Town would be a miniature play area for kids. She hopes to have a Forest Fort jungle gym for larger kids that covers the first and second floor of the building. There would also be lots of room for classes, workout spaces, gymnastics, archery and more. There are plans for a small arcade and birthday party rental rooms. Bingham also expressed her desire to get an air hockey table.
"Once we announced our plan to the public we got an overwhelming response of support," she said. "It's apparent the community wants/needs this and is willing to help us make it happen."
Bigham was adamant that she didn't just want the TRAC to be a place for kids, but a place for everyone.
"I want to make sure there is something for everyone," Bingham said. "As a parent, I don't like it when I go somewhere and just have to sit."
Bingham plans to have a court for pickleball, which is a sport played with a paddle and a ball. She also has plans for basketball and dodgeball in the former vehicle bay, which would be converted into a gymnasium.
"We will use it for whatever there is demand for. Not just my ideas," Bingham said. "I'm kind of leaving it open to the community."
The local Lion's Club and sheriff's office have both been allowed to use the space for their purposes. Bingham said the space will also host a flea market in July. She said it's such a large space that many organizations can benefit from it.
Bingham said her work is being driven by the community's support.
"Everything we needed all fell into place," Bingham said. "The community really came out to support it. We received over $100,000 in donations so far."
Bingham and her husband have primarily focused on cleanup of the space. She said the project timeline is basically whatever funding allows at this point. A board of trustees for the space has been established and among them is a grant writer. She said they are currently seeking funding for the remodel of the building and funding to give the bank a down payment to make the space officially theirs.
Bingham said they will be hosting a taco dinner and silent auction fundraiser to this end on May 5. Additional information can be found on Facebook by searching @townsendTRAC.