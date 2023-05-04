NorthWestern Energy has filed for an interim decreased supply rate for about 600 Townsend customers with the Montana Public Service Commission, the utility company announced Thursday.

A request for proposal is issued annually by NorthWestern Energy for the propane supply for Townsend customers. This year, the proposal selected from the request was for a propane supply at a lower cost than the previous year, a company spokeswoman said.

If approved by the PSC, the decrease for a typical residential customer using 55 therms per month will be on average $15.68 per month in the summer months, $9.04 per month in the winter months and $4.10 per month in the spring months.

NorthWestern Energy is proposing: a 28.4% decrease from $1.76603 per therm from June 1 to Sept. 30 to $1.26444 per therm, (or $1.15787 a gallon); a 20.1% decrease from $1.88883 per therm from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2024 to $1.50804 per therm (or $1.38095 per gallon), and an 18.6% decrease from $1.55550 per therm from April 1 2024 to May 31, 2024 to $1.26444 per therm (or $1.15787 a gallon).

The rate for delivery and service remains unchanged.