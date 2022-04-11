Townsend named first Purple Star School District in state

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen joined military-connected students, teachers and staff at Broadwater School and Community Library on Monday to honor Townsend School District being named the first Purple Star School District in Montana.

The award recognizes schools that go above and beyond in supporting the children and families of service members.

While other districts in Montana have Purple Star schools, Townsend, which has 680 students in its three schools, is the first district to get the honor.

The designation was made by the Montana Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, which was adopted by the Montana Legislature through Senate Bill 203 in 2013. The commission aims to remove barriers to educational success faced by children of military families in which key educational transition issues are addressed.

During the visit to Townsend, the governor signed a proclamation establishing April as Month of the Military Child and Tuesday as Purple Up! Day in Montana to support the children and families of service members.

“Behind each of our brave servicemen and women is an equally brave family that supports our soldiers as they serve our nation,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an email. “This month we specifically honor the children of service members. We owe them our support and gratitude as their parents serve our country in uniform.”

Townsend School District Superintendent Susie Hedalen said the district was excited about getting the honor.

“We have a lot of military families in our county and we want to make sure we have support in place for them while they are with Townsend School District,” she said.

She said the district, which has about 40 students from military families, has a checklist that includes working with high school students to make sure their credits to and from other districts transfer with them.

Hedalen said they do things during the holidays for families and have a military family liaison in the district who is a contact point person. She said that person is a military wife and knows what that life is like.

She said the school board passed a resolution in support of military families and put their liaison on the district website.

She said Monday’s ceremony included board members, school staff, students from military families, people from the National Guard and members of civic groups.

“There was lots of community support,” she said.

Arntzen said nearly 3,800 students are part of Montana military families.

“I appreciate the dedication that Townsend School District has shown in putting military-connected students and families first,” she said in an email. “The learning partnerships between our military and our public schools strengthen Montana.”

This story includes information provided by the governor's office.

