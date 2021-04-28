Townsend driver airlifted after collision with train

A Townsend man was airlifted to a Great Falls hospital after his pickup truck collided with a train in Broadwater County Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just before 4:45 p.m. on Springville Lane just north of Townsend, Sheriff Wynn Meehan said. He said the driver failed to stop at the railroad crossing, which has a stop sign but does not have railroad crossing gates.

Meehan said the engineer activated the emergency brake, but it took about one-fourth of a mile for the train to come to a stop. He said the engineer also sounded the horn before entering the intersection.

An electrician who was in the area used a reciprocating saw to cut the door off the truck so emergency workers could get to the driver, Meehan said. He said he does not know the age or condition of the driver.

