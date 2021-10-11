Townsend boy gets sandbox and play set courtesy of Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish of South Dakota and Montana surprised a 5-year-old Townsend boy with the sandbox he wanted Saturday afternoon.

Ezekiel has a brain tumor, and his love of big trucks inspired Make-A-Wish to deliver the sandbox filled by a dump truck.

Ezekiel was also given an outdoor play set, which was delivered in mid-September. The play set and sandbox were what Ezekiel initially wished for, but it was Make-A-Wish that decided to have a dump truck deliver the sand during a party held for him.

The dump truck came from Valley Sand & Gravel in Helena, which donated the sand and time for this cause. The sandbox was built by Make-A-Wish volunteer Chris Jensen's husband, David Jensen. The play set was purchased by Make-A-Wish from Rainbow Play systems.

Ezekiel was first referred to Make-A-Wish in January 2021. According to CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana, Sue Salter, kids are often referred to the organization through referral by a doctor, nurse or family member. Make-A-Wish fulfills wishes for children diagnosed with a critical illness.

"We love to have surprises and things the child would not expect," Salter said. "The party is a chance to bring together not only Ezekiel and his family, but also the community of supporters around him."