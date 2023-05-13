Town Pump is replacing two of its existing buildings in Helena and East Helena with larger stores and casinos, a company official said.

The Butte-based family owned company, celebrating its 70th year, is building a 26,000-square-foot Town Pump in East Helena that includes a 22,500–square-foot convenience store and 3,500-square-foot Lucky Lil’s Casino.

The building at 3680 E. Highway 12 will have 11 fuel pumps with 22 fueling stations, be RV friendly with 4 RV dump stations, company officials said.

Helena-based CWG Architects is the designer and Markovich Construction (Butte) is the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for March/April 2024.

Company officials said soil remediation is underway.

They said the $14.4 million project at Wylie Drive and Highway 12 will be one of the chain’s largest stores, noting it is building a store in Bozeman that is larger by 200 square feet.

There are 107 Town Pump Convenience Stores across Montana. Other than Bozeman, the company is also replacing stores in Whitehall, and Troy with new buildings.

The East Helena store will offer a large selection of beverages (beer, wine, soda, waters, energy drinks, a large selection of snacks and food items and a StoneHouse Coffee Shop.

The store will have an expanded selection of groceries and have a StoneHouse Hot Shot – with baristas’ preparing specialty coffee drinks, a company official said.

The building will be energy efficient and feature skylights for daylight harvesting. All interior and exterior lighting will be energy efficient LED lighting. Town Pump also has a store on the west side of town.

In Helena, Town Pump is building a 12,500-square-foot convenience store at 2910 N. Montana Ave. The $7 million building is scheduled for completion in late October/early November.

It will include a 3,500 square-foot Montana Lili’s Casino, eight fuel pumps with 16 fueling stations and electric vehicle charging stations. Company officials say the building will allow for easier access and exit for fueling.

CWG Architects also designed the building and Helena-based Golden Eagle Construction is the general contractor, a Town Pump official said.

This new store will replace the current smaller store to the immediate south of the new building. The Lucky Lil’s Casino in the current building will be expanded, a company spokesman said.

The new building will allow for a greater variety of beverages (soda’s, water, energy drinks, beer, and wine), food items, and have an expanded StoneHouse “deli” area offering hot and cold sandwiches, salads, breakfast items.

It will also feature Town Pump favorites such as corn dogs, nachos, fried chicken, hot dogs, fountain drinks and a large selection of flavored coffees, a company official said in an email.

The building will have sky lights to allow for "daylight harvesting" for energy efficiency, all interior and exterior lighting will be energy efficient LED fixtures, Town Pump officials said.

A company spokesman said that at this point, Town Pump will remove the pumps and storage tanks and lease the buildings out.