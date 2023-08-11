Touro University has officially opened its Great Falls campus, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, touting it as the first nonprofit medical school in Montana.

The college, also known as TouroCOM, features a 100,000-square-foot building with state-of-the-art labs, a simulation lab and a kosher cafeteria. It will host up to 125 students and 60 faculty in its inaugural year and up to 500 medical students at full capacity. Ground was broken Oct. 6, 2021.

There was a grand opening for the 2801 18th Ave. S. campus on Monday in which Gov. Greg Gianforte was among those who attended.

“As we focus on creating greater and better access to health care, and lowering costs for Montanans, TouroCOM Montana is building a new pipeline of health care leaders to serve with compassion, excellence, and integrity in our communities,” he said in a news release.

Officials said they hope the new school will help address Montana’s and the nation’s health care crisis and physician shortage by educating and retaining health care professionals in the state and providing needed care to rural and tribal populations.

But it is not Montana’s first medical school. In July there was a grand opening ceremony at Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings. Up until recently, Montana was one of four states without a medical school.

In Montana, 11 of the 56 counties lack a practicing physician and 52 counties identified as areas with health professional shortages.

“One of the core pillars of our Touro University mission is to support underserved communities and the opening of TouroCOM in Great Falls represents a further expression of that,” Dr. Alan Kadish, president of Touro University, said in a news release.

He said the school was eager to train the next generation of health care providers and offer much-needed medical care to Montana.

TouroCOM will clinically affiliate with several area medical providers, including Benefis Health System, to serve the local Great Falls community and improve access to medical care throughout Montana.

Benefis CEO John Goodnow said in an email Friday that increasing the education pipeline of medical professionals is the best way to address the country's doctor (and nurse) shortage.

"I have to really commend Touro for coming to Great Falls, Mont., and helping to increase the pipeline. We are so happy they are here," he said.

Touro officials said they hope to develop residency programs with Benefis.

Elizabeth Palmarozzi, founding dean of TouroCOM Great Falls, thanked the community and Benefis for its support.

“Opening our doors and getting our students settled into the new facilities marks just the beginning of our contribution to the healthcare community in Montana and surrounding regions,” she said in a news release.

Kenneth Steier, executive dean of TouroCOM, said Touro aims to "increase representation of Native American students in our classrooms, while also promoting primary care presence in small rural communities.”

“Our new presence in Great Falls speaks to our institutional vision of bringing exceptional educational opportunities to areas where they are needed and to the people who will truly benefit from our expertise," he said.

TouroCOM also has campuses in Harlem and Middletown, New York.

Nearly 30% of the student body in Touro’s osteopathic medical schools is comprised of underrepresented minorities, 55% of graduates practice in underserved communities and 60% enter the field of primary care.

Touro University is a system of nonprofit institutions of higher and professional education chartered in 1970. Touro was founded primarily to enrich the Jewish heritage and to serve the larger American and global community, the college said in a news release.

Nearly 19,000 students are enrolled at Touro University’s various schools and divisions, which encompass 37 campuses and locations in New York, California, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Berlin, Jerusalem and Moscow. Great Falls is Touro's sixth medical school.

For more information, visit www.touro.edu.