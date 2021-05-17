 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Totally Awesome '80s': Symphony Under the Stars returning to Helena
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

'Totally Awesome '80s': Symphony Under the Stars returning to Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
Symphony Under the Stars

A scene from the 2019 Symphony Under the Stars at Carroll College. The night's music was a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Carroll College and the Helena Symphony Orchestra announced the July return of the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars during a news conference on the college campus Monday afternoon.

"This is the moment we've been waiting for," Carroll College President John Cech said during the conference. "We as a community are so hungry just to come together and enjoy each other."

The event is slated for July 17 at 8:30 p.m. The classically trained musicians will play 40-year-old pop music hits. The theme of the event is "Totally Awesome '80s!"

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Symphony Under the Stars

The Helena Symphony and Carroll College announce the 17th Annual Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars will be held on July 17. The theme theme of the symphony is " Totally Awesome 80s!".

"This is going to be a party for sure," said Allan R. Scott, the orchestra's musical director.

Last year's iteration was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and both Cech and Scott took the opportunity Monday to encourage people to get vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

About 50% of the total eligible population in Lewis and Clark County, slightly more than 28,000 people, are fully vaccinated.

As always, the event is free to attend. Limited reserved seating will be available for $35 and goes on sale June 1.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News