'Totally Awesome '80s': Symphony Under the Stars returning to Helena

Carroll College and the Helena Symphony Orchestra announced the July return of the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars during a news conference on the college campus Monday afternoon.

"This is the moment we've been waiting for," Carroll College President John Cech said during the conference. "We as a community are so hungry just to come together and enjoy each other."

The event is slated for July 17 at 8:30 p.m. The classically trained musicians will play 40-year-old pop music hits. The theme of the event is "Totally Awesome '80s!"

"This is going to be a party for sure," said Allan R. Scott, the orchestra's musical director.

Last year's iteration was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and both Cech and Scott took the opportunity Monday to encourage people to get vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

About 50% of the total eligible population in Lewis and Clark County, slightly more than 28,000 people, are fully vaccinated.

As always, the event is free to attend. Limited reserved seating will be available for $35 and goes on sale June 1.

