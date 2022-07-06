Tonight’s Alive at Five concert canceled due to weather

Tonight’s Alive at Five outdoor concert has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather, Downtown Helena Inc. announced.

East Helena’s Big Ska Country was slated to take the stage at 4:30 p.m. at the Great Northern Town Center.

Many buildings in the area were damaged in a flash flood on Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. in Helena, noting “some of the storms could be severe.” There is an 80% chance of rain with one-tenth to one inch of precipitation in the forecast and more possible during a thunderstorm.

“It was a tough call, but we’ve all seen recently how intense these summer storms can become,” Downtown Helena Inc. Operations Director Jordan Conley said in an announcement.

The free summer concert series is scheduled to resume at 4:30 p.m. on July 13, with New Orleans group Dave Jordan & The NIA performing at Pioneer Park.