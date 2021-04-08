Tom Hanks: Mr. Rogers rides back into the Old West

The blind led the blind through his odyssey.

The apostle of the obvious reminds us that iPhones and newspapers were scarce in Ancient Greece. Generations passed down history through storytelling.

I’d love to have sat at the feet of Homer and Socrates and heard their stories.

In the old West, the scriptwriter found some accounts of storytellers who read aloud in public places. The idea of going to a saloon in Tombstone for a pint, and listening to Tom Hanks read me the news is appealing. Count me in. I’ve got my dime.

It’s a nostalgic pleasure to watch Hanks ride from town to town as the “town crier” bringing the news to small towns.

Capt. Kidd, news reader, tells them a railroad is being built to connect them to the rest of America. He tells them a man was buried too soon – and then popped out of his grave during a wedding.

“News of the World” reminds us of our debt to those who bring us the news, by any means.

Let’s conclude with the most touching scene.

Captain Kidd visits the grave of his wife. With tears in his eyes, he takes off his wedding ring and leaves it by her grave with a locket containing her photo.